Colorado Governor Signs Energy Transition Bill

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis signed a bipartisan bill into law on Wednesday that will provide $15 million to help workers and localities dependent on coal to help them transition to a clean energy economy. The money, which Polis described as “an important down payment,” will fund the Office of Just Transition, which was created in 2019 to aid workers and communities dependent on coal as utilities in the state shift toward clean energy. Colorado utilities are cutting their use of coal, in part due to legislation requiring the state to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions, but also because of the falling cost of wind and solar.

“The key to a truly just transition unlocks new opportunities in more places than ever before — not only to provide jobs, but to support schools, and improve systems that are critical to powering our communities,” Polis said at the bill’s signing.

Sources: Denver Post $, The Hill, Associated Press

This is a quick news brief from Nexus Media (images added by editor).

Photo by Science in HD on Unsplash