Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica

Clean Power

Colorado Governor Signs Energy Transition Bill

Published

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis signed a bipartisan bill into law on Wednesday that will provide $15 million to help workers and localities dependent on coal to help them transition to a clean energy economy. The money, which Polis described as “an important down payment,” will fund the Office of Just Transition, which was created in 2019 to aid workers and communities dependent on coal as utilities in the state shift toward clean energy. Colorado utilities are cutting their use of coal, in part due to legislation requiring the state to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions, but also because of the falling cost of wind and solar.

“The key to a truly just transition unlocks new opportunities in more places than ever before — not only to provide jobs, but to support schools, and improve systems that are critical to powering our communities,” Polis said at the bill’s signing.

Sources: Denver Post $, The HillAssociated Press

This is a quick news brief from Nexus Media (images added by editor).

Photo by Science in HD on Unsplash

Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
In this article:,
Written By

A syndicated newswire covering climate, energy, policy, art and culture.

Comments
Comments

#1 most loved electric vehicle, solar energy, and battery news & analysis site in the world.

 

Support our work today!

Advertisement

Advertise with CleanTechnica to get your company in front of millions of monthly readers.

Power CleanTechnica: $3/Month

Tesla News Solar News EV News Data Reports

Advertisement

EV Sales Charts, Graphs, & Stats

Advertisement

Our Electric Car Driver Report

 
Read our new report on electric car drivers, what they desire, and what they require.

30 Electric Car Benefits

Tesla Model 3 Video

Renewable Energy 101 In Depth

solar power facts

Tesla News

EV Reviews

Home Efficiency

You May Also Like

Climate Change

Joe Biden Meets With Western Governors To Talk Wildfires

President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris met (virtually) with a bipartisan group of Western governors yesterday to discuss preparations for this year’s wildfire...

21 hours ago

Buildings

Colorado Steps Up For Healthy Homes & Good Jobs

Originally published on NRDC Expert Blog. By Alejandra Mejia Cunningham  Colorado Governor Jared Polis signed the first of four cutting-edge energy laws this week to...

June 23, 2021

Buildings

Colorado Environmental & Equity Legislative Roundup

Originally published on NRDC Expert Blog. By Ariana Gonzalez, Director, Colorado Policy, Climate & Clean Energy Program After months of drafting, negotiating, and rallying around...

June 13, 2021

Clean Power

3 New Community Solar Projects in Colorado

I’m not going to lie — I’m a sucker for community solar projects. In terms of pure output or emissions reduction, they don’t touch...

May 30, 2021

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.