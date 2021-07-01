A Porsche Taycan software issue can reportedly cause a sudden loss of power. Recently, the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration investigated Porsche after reports of cars switching to emergency mode. As a result, Porsche is getting ready for a global Taycan recall to fix a software issue, Bloomberg has reported. Bloomberg noted that an official announcement from Porsche is possibly going be made soon.

The good news is that there have been no reported accidents or injuries. That said, there were a couple of accidents reported back in June that has some people concerned. Here are a couple of notes on that from Alex Voigt:

Two Taycan accidents this weekend and in both cases the roof collapsed The EU NCAP safety rating for the Taycan is 5 Stars A Taycan isn't a safe vehiclehttps://t.co/JUQUl8r52f — Alex (@alex_avoigt) June 27, 2021

Getting back to the potential recall, though, there were reportedly complaints from some Taycan drivers regarding the battery suddenly stalling. The NHTSA called the problem a “loss of motive power while in motion at any speed” back in May and pointed out that the problem happened without any warning or error messages

This recall would be the first of Porsche’s all-electric car, and it highlights the technical challenges of producing vehicles that are technologically advanced on a large scale, Bloomberg pointed out. The article also claimed that Tesla was “ordered to make a fix to software.” I find that interesting since Tesla has stated that their decision was voluntary.

Back in May, MotorBiscuit kind of predicted this could happen — at least in the U.S. They noted that the U.S. could recall the Porsche Taycan due to the NHTSA’s investigation into it suddenly losing power. The article noted that this could happen to 12,000 of the EVs and dove into the details of the complaints of both models — 2020 and 2021.

Overall, we do hope that Porsche is able to fix the issues for it hot and popular (but expensive and exclusive) electric car.

