Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica
The Schwarzheide battery recycling prototype plant will use innovative technology for extracting lithium, nickel, cobalt and manganese from end-of-life lithium-ion batteries and production scrap. Image courtesy of BASF.

Batteries

BASF Will Build A New Battery Recycling Prototype Plant In Southern Brandenburg

Published

BASF has announced plans for a new battery recycling prototype plant in Schwarzheide, which is in the southern part of Brandenburg, Germany, near the Schwarze Elster river. The new plant will be located at the site of its cathode active materials (CAM) plant.

BASF stated that the new prototype plant will recycle end-of-life lithium-ion batteries. The plant will collect lithium, nickel, cobalt, and manganese and will also collect these metals from cell producers and battery material producers.

BASF stated that recycling provides competitive and sustainable access to the necessary metals for CAMs as the demand for EVs continues to increase. The extracted metals will be used to create new CAMs, establishing a circular economy for the battery value chain.

BASF said that its new plant will create around 35 new production jobs and startup is planned for early 2023. The company emphasized the importance of battery recycling as a long-term market requirement in the EV market to reduce the carbon footprint. Another benefit is the plant would help meet the stricter policy measures that are expected under the proposed EU Battery Regulation. That includes recycling efficiencies and material recovery targets for nickel, cobalt, and lithium.

BASF noted that its investment in Schwarzheide reinforces its support of the European Commission’s plans to create a European battery production value chain. The new plant is also part of the Important Project of Common European Interest (IPCEI) that was approved by the European Commission in 2019.

The launch of BASF’s new plant, research to develop battery materials and process development, is funded by the Federal Ministry of Economics. Dr. Matthias Dohrn, Senior Vice President of Precious and Base Metal Services at BASF, said, “With this investment in battery recycling, plus leading process technology for manufacturing of cathode active materials, we aim to ‘close the loop’ while reducing the CO2 footprint of our cathode active materials by up to 60 percent in total compared to industry standards.”

“This will enable us to meet the needs of our automotive OEM customers and helps ensure a more sustainable future for us all.”

Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
In this article:, , , , , , , , , , ,
Written By

Johnna Crider is a Louisiana native who likes crawfish, gems, minerals, EVs, and advocates for sustainability. Johnna is also the host of GettingStoned.online, a jewelry artisan and a $TSLA shareholder.

Comments
Comments

#1 most loved electric vehicle, solar energy, and battery news & analysis site in the world.

 

Support our work today!

Advertisement

Advertise with CleanTechnica to get your company in front of millions of monthly readers.

Power CleanTechnica: $3/Month

Tesla News Solar News EV News Data Reports

Advertisement

EV Sales Charts, Graphs, & Stats

Advertisement

Our Electric Car Driver Report

 
Read our new report on electric car drivers, what they desire, and what they require.

30 Electric Car Benefits

Tesla Model 3 Video

Renewable Energy 101 In Depth

solar power facts

Tesla News

EV Reviews

Home Efficiency

You May Also Like

Cars

Brand New Tesla Plaid Model S Engulfed In Flames — What Do We Know?

Drive Tesla Canada shared the sad news of a Tesla owner of a brand new Tesla Model S Plaid. The vehicle has been destroyed...

14 hours ago

Batteries

CATL Will Now Supply Lithium-Ion Batteries To Tesla Until December 2025

CATL + Tesla = big battery order through 2025.

3 days ago

Cars

Market Share Of Electric Vehicles — Changes In 8 Top Countries

It’s been a few months since we looked at electric vehicle market share trends in several top markets, so it’s time for another deep...

4 days ago

Batteries

How to Recalibrate Your Tesla Battery to Regain Range

Originally posted on Tesla Oracle & EVANNEX. When you own an electric vehicle, charging protocol is important. Sometimes, due to improper charging habits, a Tesla’s battery...

6 days ago

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.