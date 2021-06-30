Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica
Photo by Ave Calvar on Unsplash

Climate Change

U.S. Supreme Court Gives Pipeline Eminent Domain Go-Ahead

Published

The Supreme Court on Tuesday sided with PennEast Pipeline Company in its battle with the state of New Jersey over whether its federal permit conferred the power of eminent domain and allowed it to overrule the state’s opposition to the pipeline’s construction. The 5-4 decision, written by Chief Justice John Roberts, removes an obstacle in the construction of the planned $1 billion, 116-mile pipeline that would carry fracked gas from Luzerne County, Pennsylvania, across the Delaware River and to Mercer County, New Jersey — crossing some lands owned by the state. PennEast received a permit from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC), and argued that empowered it to seize lands through eminent domain under the Natural Gas Act.

Opponents to the called the decision to allow a private company to trample state’s rights for a pipeline that is neither wanted nor necessary, “devastating.”

“It is so disturbing that the profit making goals of a private pipeline corporation would be given greater respect and protection than the rights of states and people,” Delaware Riverkeeper Network CEO Maya van Rossum said. The pipeline faces additional legal hurdles before it can break ground, including a separate challenge to its FERC approval in the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals. It also has yet to secure necessary permits from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection, and the Delaware River Basin Commission.

Sources: NJ.comMorris County Daily RecordWall Street Journal $, SCOTUSBlogReutersNew York Times $, Washington Post $, Argus MediaThe HillS&P Global

This is a quick news brief from Nexus Media (images added by editor).

Editors note: If only our children had eminent domain. Many are feeling like this is another climate crime scene.

Thank you to Jane Fonda (who spoke for many) for your intelligent words:

“I am sickened and deeply disappointed that President Biden has given the go-ahead to Enbridge Line 3 in Minnesota. This belies his promises on the campaign trail to follow science and stop new fossil fuel development and cut our carbon emissions in half by 2030. All of us need to make our voices heard now and demand the President keep his promises. We want a livable future.”

Climate Crime scene photo by Nick Fewings on Unsplash

From the fracking archives on CleanTechnica:

“A Nationwide Fracking Ban Would Be Invaluable For Human Health” — Physicians For Social Responsibility Applauds First Proposed Nationwide Ban On Fracking

Natural Gas Provided False Promise, Deception — Severe Health Problems From “Natural” Gas

Want A Heart Attack? Move Closer To A Natural Gas Fracking Site

Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
In this article:, , , , , , , , ,
Written By

A syndicated newswire covering climate, energy, policy, art and culture.

Comments
Comments

#1 most loved electric vehicle, solar energy, and battery news & analysis site in the world.

 

Support our work today!

Advertisement

Advertise with CleanTechnica to get your company in front of millions of monthly readers.

Power CleanTechnica: $3/Month

Tesla News Solar News EV News Data Reports

Advertisement

EV Sales Charts, Graphs, & Stats

Advertisement

Our Electric Car Driver Report

 
Read our new report on electric car drivers, what they desire, and what they require.

30 Electric Car Benefits

Tesla Model 3 Video

Renewable Energy 101 In Depth

solar power facts

Tesla News

EV Reviews

Home Efficiency

You May Also Like

Agriculture

These Oil Pipelines Violate U.S. Clean Water Act, Should Have Approval Withdrawn

Originally published on NRDC Expert Blog. By Amy Mall, Senior Advocate, Dirty Energy, Lands Division, Nature Program NRDC is concerned about the construction and operation...

June 23, 2021

Fossil Fuels

Oil Pipeline Crossing Native Community Lands Gets Support From Minnesota Court

Minnesota state appeals court ruled in favor of the Line 3 pipeline on Monday, upholding key approvals by state regulators. The three-judge panel found...

June 15, 2021

Clean Power

U.S. Energy Department Announces Winners of Annual Collegiate Wind Competition

The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) joined universities and wind energy experts from across the country on Friday to announce the winners of the...

June 15, 2021

Clean Power

Biden-Harris Administration Proposes Competitive Lease Sale for Offshore Wind Development for New York & New Jersey

Innovative Proposed Lease Stipulations for New York Bight Lease Sale Would Prioritize Union Jobs and Ocean User Engagement

June 11, 2021

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.