Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica
Image courtesy of weather.gov

Climate Change

Pacific Northwest Heatwave Brings Deaths, Rolling Blackouts

Published

Canadian authorities said the historic heatwave gripping the Pacific Northwest caused “unprecedented casualties,” as a fourth day of historic heat spread searing temperatures inland even as some relief arrived for coastal areas.

At least 233 people in British Columbia have died since Friday, twice the usual number reported to the coroner’s office over a four-day period. The deaths of five people in King and Snohomish Counties, in Washington, and a farm worker in St. Paul, Oregon, were blamed on the heat. Heat exposure is suspected in another four deaths in Puget Sound City, Wash., and the deaths of two people without homes in Bend, Oregon, but has not been definitively determined.

More than 1,100 people in Washington and Oregon sought treatment at hospitals for heat-related illness. Heat waves are especially deadly for those who are already vulnerable, with Ingenious and Black communities suffering the highest rate of heat-related deaths.

Meanwhile, tens of thousands of residents in the Pacific Northwest were without power this week. Avista Utilities, which serves eastern Washington, Idaho and Oregon, instituted rolling blackouts for the first time in its history Tuesday as temperatures in Spokane, Wash., climbed to 109°F and nearly 10,000 customers there lost power Monday.

“The electric system experienced a new peak demand, and the strain of the high temperatures impacted the system in a way that required us to proactively turn off power for some customers,” Avista President Dennis Vermillion said. The company pointed to distribution, not electricity supply, for the outages.

Sources: CNNAPThe OregonianBloomberg $, AxiosAl JazeeraBuzzfeed

This is a quick news brief from Nexus Media (images added by editor).

Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
In this article:, , , , , , , ,
Written By

A syndicated newswire covering climate, energy, policy, art and culture.

Comments
Comments

#1 most loved electric vehicle, solar energy, and battery news & analysis site in the world.

 

Support our work today!

Advertisement

Advertise with CleanTechnica to get your company in front of millions of monthly readers.

Power CleanTechnica: $3/Month

Tesla News Solar News EV News Data Reports

Advertisement

EV Sales Charts, Graphs, & Stats

Advertisement

Our Electric Car Driver Report

 
Read our new report on electric car drivers, what they desire, and what they require.

30 Electric Car Benefits

Tesla Model 3 Video

Renewable Energy 101 In Depth

solar power facts

Tesla News

EV Reviews

Home Efficiency

You May Also Like

Climate Change

It’s Really, Really Hot Outside — Get Used To It

It's hot outside all across the United States and Canada. There's a really good chance we have already waited too long to address global...

13 hours ago

Clean Power

U.S. West Coast: Carbon Free by 2045 … or Earlier

Oregon Legislature Passes House Bill 2021, 100% Clean Electricity for All By 2040

17 hours ago

Climate Change

Boston Redlining Visible In Concrete, Ecocide Needs Definition, Climate Threatening Indigenous Food — Nexus Media News

Below are three recent Nexus Media news briefs combined into one article. Boston Redlining Past Visible In Concrete Today The racist legacy of redlining...

1 day ago

Policy & Politics

Humans Do War Really Well, & That May Be Our Fatal Flaw

The internet makes it possible for us to work together to solve the existential challenge of an overheating planet. It also discourages cooperation by...

2 days ago

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.