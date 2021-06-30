Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica

Cars

Is A Tesla The Ultimate Aphrodisiac?

Published

Is there a car out there that can actually help you attract a mate? That was the question posed by Money UK‘s research team in their Driving Attraction study. How did they conduct the research? According to Salman Haqqi, the team “created identical dating profiles across a variety of cities in the world, where the only difference was the make and model car featured on the profile.”

And, it turns out, “Throughout the pandemic, the popularity of dating apps has risen to all-time highs, with stats from Tinder showing that singles were making as many as 1 billion swipes per day in 2020–21.”

And, “the competition is fierce, with research finding that men could expect a match rate of just 9% and women a slightly more respectable one of 56% per 5,000 swipes.” That said, could having the right car in your dating profile photo improve your chances of finding (ahem) love?

Using the dating profile photo as a test bed of sorts, Money‘s research team “tested over 70 models of vehicles from 30 car brands, across multiple countries to get an average view on how car brands performed in comparison to our control profile which featured no car at all.”

Okay, so what was the result? According to Haqqi, “Our research found that when it comes to dating, there’s no better vehicular wingman than a Tesla, with profiles featuring a Tesla Model S getting up to 113% more matches than those with no car at all.”

Tesla in Paris, by CleanTechnica

“On average, owning a Model 3 or Model S from the California car manufacturer, could raise your curb appeal by up to 110%, pulling ahead of luxury car makers Land Rover (57%), Porsche (73%), and even Aston Martin (99%) to take pole position as the hottest car in town,” according to Money UK’s research study.

Based on sex, “if you’re a man, Tesla, Aston Martin, Porsche, Land Rover and Audi were the most likely car brands to land you a date. … For women, the story was the same, if less stark. Tesla again took the top spot, with an 11% uplift in matches when compared to no car at all.”

Interestingly, according to Haqqi, “Our study found that overall, it was the badge not the model that mattered. For instance, while the Tesla Model S took the top spot, the more ‘affordable’ Model 3 produced a comparable swipe rate, despite being nearly £30,000 cheaper.”

The Driving Attraction study concludes, “it’s pretty clear that the right ride can boost your odds of getting a date … [and] a Tesla could significantly improve your chances of finding love, so unless you’re a Bitcoin millionaire, it might be worth snapping a few photos if your next Uber is a Model 3, before you hop in.”

Note: Model “1” above refers to Tesla’s first flagship sedan, the Model S.

Originally posted on EVANNEX.

Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
In this article:, , , ,
Written By

Matt is all about Tesla. He’s a TSLA investor, and he loves driving the family's Model 3, Model S, and Model X company cars. As co-founder of EVANNEX, a family business specializing in aftermarket Tesla accessories, he’s served as a contributor/editor of Electric Vehicle University (EVU) and the Owning Model S and Getting Ready for Model 3 books. He writes daily about Tesla and you can follow his work on the EVANNEX blog.

Comments
Comments

#1 most loved electric vehicle, solar energy, and battery news & analysis site in the world.

 

Support our work today!

Advertisement

Advertise with CleanTechnica to get your company in front of millions of monthly readers.

Power CleanTechnica: $3/Month

Tesla News Solar News EV News Data Reports

Advertisement

EV Sales Charts, Graphs, & Stats

Advertisement

Our Electric Car Driver Report

 
Read our new report on electric car drivers, what they desire, and what they require.

30 Electric Car Benefits

Tesla Model 3 Video

Renewable Energy 101 In Depth

solar power facts

Tesla News

EV Reviews

Home Efficiency

You May Also Like

Cars

Tesla Model 3 & Model Y = #1 and #2 in Global EV Sales in May

Global plugin vehicle registrations were up an impressive 199% last month compared to May 2020, to some 442,000 units (or 6.6% share of the...

9 hours ago

Cars

Some Hilarious Responses To Tesla’s Latest Software “Recall”

It seems that some mainstream news outlets got a bit nutty with Tesla’s latest move in China. I already wrote a piece for CleanTechnica...

21 hours ago

Batteries

CATL Will Now Supply Lithium-Ion Batteries To Tesla Until December 2025

CATL + Tesla = big battery order through 2025.

2 days ago

Batteries

Tesla Model S Plaid vs. Tesla Model S Ludicrous vs. Tesla Model 3 Performance — Pikes Peak Comparison

Blake Fuller, who has set a number of racing records, including in Teslas, just published a fascinating comparison of the 2021 Tesla Model S...

2 days ago

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.