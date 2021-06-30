Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica
EV charging station
One of The Electric Circuit's charging stations.

Clean Transport

Hydro-Quebec & Others Team Up To Provide 4,500 EV Charging Stations

Published

Hydro-Québec and The Electric Circuit (Le Circuit Electrique) are working with municipalities to install 4,500 electric vehicle charging stations by 2028. This initiative is being conducted via a grant program offered exclusively to municipalities. Hydro-Québec is providing up to $12,000 in assistance for each charging station. The grant is only for regions in Quebec that lack adequate home charging stations. This ensures that electric vehicle chargers are installed where they’re needed most.

Participating municipalities must provide access to the curbside charging stations 24 hours per day, 365 days per year. Free parking must be offered in front of the curbside station from 9 PM to 7 AM, and daytime charging must be offered downtown and near shops. 3G cellular service at a minimum is required (or an optional Ethernet connection) as well so that the stations can communicate with their servers. The 4,500 charging station grant program is expected to both incentivize the adoption of electric vehicles and assist existing EV owners that need to recharge.

The ability to recharge easily makes a huge difference if you’re considering an electric vehicle purchase. Ubiquitous charging stations could also benefit Quebec economically because of electric vehicle drivers that may consider passing through the area so they can recharge. They may also go shopping at local businesses while they wait for their cars to recharge — this will become increasingly helpful to local businesses as electric car adoption increases.

The Electric Circuit’s mobile app compliments this initiative nicely by providing a mobile app that can find the nearest charging stations for you and help you plan your trip around available charging stations. It also allows you to pay for charging. That’s especially useful if you’re an electric vehicle driver trying to find charging stations in a region with few of them. The combination of modern technologies and well-targeted initiatives like these will surely help to spur electric vehicle adoption.

Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
In this article:, , ,
Written By

writes on CleanTechnica, Gas2, Kleef&Co, and Green Building Elements. He has a keen interest in physics-intensive topics such as electricity generation, refrigeration and air conditioning technology, energy storage, and geography. His website is: Kompulsa.com.

Comments
Comments

#1 most loved electric vehicle, solar energy, and battery news & analysis site in the world.

 

Support our work today!

Advertisement

Advertise with CleanTechnica to get your company in front of millions of monthly readers.

Power CleanTechnica: $3/Month

Tesla News Solar News EV News Data Reports

Advertisement

EV Sales Charts, Graphs, & Stats

Advertisement

Our Electric Car Driver Report

 
Read our new report on electric car drivers, what they desire, and what they require.

30 Electric Car Benefits

Tesla Model 3 Video

Renewable Energy 101 In Depth

solar power facts

Tesla News

EV Reviews

Home Efficiency

You May Also Like

Climate Change

Extreme Heatwave Threatens Pacific Northwest

The massive heat wave forecast to oppress the Pacific Northwest and southwestern Canada this weekend will be extreme and historic, among other superlatives, a...

4 days ago

Clean Power

North American Renewable Integration Study Highlights Opportunities for a Coordinated, Continental Low-Carbon Grid

The North American electric power system is undergoing significant change, with renewable resources now contributing more generation than ever before — a transformation that...

5 days ago

Coal

NSW Sees Diminishing Role For Coal As Canada Plans To Phase Out Thermal Coal By 2030

NSW is wringing its hands about the future of coal mining while Canada announces plans to end coal mining and exports.

June 14, 2021

Clean Power

At G-7 Summit, World Leaders Must Commit to Increasing Climate Finance for Developing Countries

Courtesy of Union Of Concerned Scientists By Rachel Cleetus The G-7 Leaders’ Summit is underway, from June 11–13, in Cornwall, UK. As host nation for this...

June 12, 2021

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.