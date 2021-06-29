“The environment is threatened worldwide by the very serious and persistent damage caused to it, which endangers the lives of the people who live in it,” Dior Fall Sow, a co-chair of the panel, UN jurist, and a former prosecutor from Senegal told The Guardian. “This definition helps to emphasize that the security of our planet must be guaranteed on an international scale.”

Source: The GuardianNBC and InsideClimate NewsAl Jazeera; Commentary: The Guardian, Alexandre Antonelli and Pella Thiel op-ed

Originally published by Nexus Media.