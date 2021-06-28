Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica
Surface temperatures on Earth in March 2021 compared to the 1981–2010 average. Places where temperatures were warmer than average are red; places where it was cooler than average are blue. NOAA Climate.gov map, based on data from NCEI.

Buildings

Speculation On Climate Links To Surfside Condo Collapse

Published

As hope fades additional survivors will be rescued and scores are feared dead in the rubble of the Champlain Towers condo building that collapsed near Miami Beach on Thursday, impacts due to climate change are increasingly thought to have been a possible contributing factor in the tragedy. Official investigations are just getting underway and a formal determination may take months, but a damning 2018 report warned of major structural damage to the 40-year-old building’s foundations, noting among other issues that the waterproofing beneath the pool had been improperly laid flat instead of sloped, preventing water from draining off and causing severe cracks.

Researchers say the condo was in an area of reclaimed land found to be sinking at a rate of 2 millimeters a year due to natural factors such as sinkholes, as well as human activities such as fossil fuel extraction and sea level rise caused by global warming. Experts pointed to the possibility that increasingly frequent sunny day flooding, pushing brackish seawater up into the groundwater and against the porous limestone bedrock, may have corroded the building’s steel support structure and caused its cement foundation to be constantly wet and weakened.

Florida’s coast has long been acknowledged as one of the areas in the U.S. most vulnerable to climate impacts, facing damage from more extreme tropical stormscoastal erosion and flooding. Combined with shoddy workmanship and lax enforcement of building codes common in Florida construction from the 1970s and 80s, the risks to Florida’s fragile coastal real estate are no longer decades or even years away, but immediate.

Sources: Champlain Towers: Washington Post $, New York Times $, USA TodayAPAPNPR; Sea level rise: Washington Post $, Washington Post $, GizmodoSlatePalm Beach PostYahooHuffPost

This is a quick news brief from Nexus Media (images added by editor).

Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
In this article:, ,
Written By

A syndicated newswire covering climate, energy, policy, art and culture.

Comments
Comments

#1 most loved electric vehicle, solar energy, and battery news & analysis site in the world.

 

Support our work today!

Advertisement

Advertise with CleanTechnica to get your company in front of millions of monthly readers.

Power CleanTechnica: $3/Month

Tesla News Solar News EV News Data Reports

Advertisement

EV Sales Charts, Graphs, & Stats

Advertisement

Our Electric Car Driver Report

 
Read our new report on electric car drivers, what they desire, and what they require.

30 Electric Car Benefits

Tesla Model 3 Video

Renewable Energy 101 In Depth

solar power facts

Tesla News

EV Reviews

Home Efficiency

You May Also Like

Buildings

Rental Efficiency Standards: A Win for Equity & Climate

Originally published on RMI.org. By Jake Glassman & Sneha Ayyagari COVID-19 and the resulting economic downturn have turned the existing housing crisis from bad to...

May 30, 2021

Clean Power

Texas Gov’t Just “Decided 60% Of the Population Wouldn’t Get Power For A Few Days”

It’s been a crazy week of snow, ice, rolling blackouts, and sadness all across the south, but especially in Texas where the government there...

February 21, 2021

Climate Change

Hurricane Laura Shut in More Gulf of Mexico Crude Oil Production than Any Storm Since 2008

According to daily estimates from the U.S. Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement (BSEE), Hurricane Laura reduced crude oil production in the Federal Offshore...

October 2, 2020

Air Quality

Climate Change Is Ravaging California. It’s Time To Electrify.

COVID-19 isn’t the only crisis taking a toll on California this summer. Record-breaking heat has helped fuel the largest wildfire season on record, with more...

September 10, 2020

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.