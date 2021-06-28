Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica

Batteries

CATL Will Now Supply Lithium-Ion Batteries To Tesla Until December 2025

CATL + Tesla = big battery order through 2025.

Published

Contemporary Amperex Technology Company (CATL) will begin supplying lithium-ion batteries to Tesla starting in January 2022, the Global Times has reported. The contract between the two ensures that CATL will supply Tesla with lithium-ion batteries through the end of 2025.

CATL announced that it signed a Production Pricing Agreement with Tesla on Friday in order to further extend and deepen the friendly and cooperative relationship with Tesla. The new agreement is a continuation of the one signed by both companies in February 2020. In that contract, CATL agreed to supply lithium-ion batteries to Tesla from July 2020 through June 2022.

“The signing of the agreement represents Tesla’s further recognition of the product quality and production capacity of the company’s batteries, which is conducive to strengthening the long-term and stable cooperative relationship between the company and Tesla, and in line with the interests of the company and its shareholders,” CATL stated.

CATL added that it expects the extended agreement with Tesla will positively impact its business performance. The newly extended deal also hints at Tesla’s long-term intentions for China. Tesla continues to ramp up production at Gigafactory Shanghai, which will someday launch a more affordable ~$25,000 Tesla, but a core element in that goal is having low-cost batteries. A trusted battery supplier that can offer cheap but high-quality batteries is critical to the plan. Might that be CATL?

Automotive News Europe noted last year that CATL’s Zeng Yugun was pretty close to Tesla’s CEO, Elon Musk. In an interview, Zeng explained that he and Elon often discuss prospective innovations in technologies and touched upon Tesla’s goal of making its vehicles more affordable.

“Elon talks about cost all day long, and I told him to be assured that I would have solutions,” Zeng said. “We get along well. He’s a fun guy.”

The article noted that aligning with Tesla would boost CATL’s domestic sales. “CATL’s success is largely because of the strong demand in China,” BloombergNEF analyst Daixin Li said. “In the future, as EV markets outside China are growing quickly, maintaining and even increasing market share in the global market will rely on how successfully it can secure demand outside China.”

Although that was written almost a year ago, it’s great to look back at the progress between Tesla and CATL and note that the foundation of their partnership is not only strong but can be felt in the continued extension that CATL just announced.

Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
In this article:, , , , , ,
Written By

Johnna Crider is a Louisiana native who likes crawfish, gems, minerals, EVs, and advocates for sustainability. Johnna is also the host of GettingStoned.online, a jewelry artisan and a $TSLA shareholder.

Comments
Comments

#1 most loved electric vehicle, solar energy, and battery news & analysis site in the world.

 

Support our work today!

Advertisement

Advertise with CleanTechnica to get your company in front of millions of monthly readers.

Power CleanTechnica: $3/Month

Tesla News Solar News EV News Data Reports

Advertisement

EV Sales Charts, Graphs, & Stats

Advertisement

Our Electric Car Driver Report

 
Read our new report on electric car drivers, what they desire, and what they require.

30 Electric Car Benefits

Tesla Model 3 Video

Renewable Energy 101 In Depth

solar power facts

Tesla News

EV Reviews

Home Efficiency

You May Also Like

Batteries

Tesla Model S Plaid vs. Tesla Model S Ludicrous vs. Tesla Model 3 Performance — Pikes Peak Comparison

Blake Fuller, who has set a number of racing records, including in Teslas, just published a fascinating comparison of the 2021 Tesla Model S...

5 hours ago

Cars

How To Enhance The Look Of Your Tesla

By Charles Morris When Tesla first launched the Roadster in 2008, it was a rarity on the streets, and drew stares everywhere. Nowadays, Teslas...

9 hours ago

Cars

The New Crop of Electric Vehicle Startups Won’t Have Tesla’s “First-Mover” Advantage

Originally posted on EVANNEX. by Charles Morris A gaggle of young EV companies, many of them heavily covered in the press during the recent spurt of...

10 hours ago

Clean Transport

Where Do We Draw The Line On Human Rights In The EV Industry?

While not the only reason for adopting EVs, a prominent reason is that we want to make life better for humans, especially humans of...

14 hours ago

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.