Top 30 True Electric Vehicles In 10 European Countries

The top 30 pure electric vehicles in 10 European markets that publicly report the data are shown in the charts and table below. In the first chart and table, you can see the top sellers in the first 5 months of the year. In the second chart, you can see May’s top sellers.

After the overall charts for these 10 European markets — Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, the Netherlands, Norway, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland — I’ll highlight some of our previous reporting on 4 of these top markets in order to help explain the overall results.

As you can see there, the Tesla Model 3 easily leads so far this year — and that’s just before an end-of-quarter month, which are always Tesla’s strongest due to its shipping patterns. After 5 months, the Model 3 already has 10% of pure electric vehicle sales in these 10 countries combined.

The Renault Zoe, which has won multiple best seller titles in Europe, is well below but just holding onto #2 with 6.8% of the electric auto market’s sales.

But then we come to something interesting that will get more attention in my next article. The 3rd, 4th, and 5th best selling electric vehicles across these 10 countries are all from Volkswagen. The ID.3, ID.4, and e-Up! combine for about 80% more sales than the Model 3!

If you just look at the May sales, not a lot has changed at the end of that 5-month period, but there is one big note to mention. The Škoda Enyaq, which essentially just arrived in April (after a very early 55 deliveries before that), has climbed quickly. In May, it already clawed itself of to #3, with an eye to pass up the old-timer Renault Zoe for silver.

Also, the ID.3 and ID.4 did switch spots, with the ID.4 holding onto its #4 position while the ID.3 drops from #3 to #5.

Overall, it’s a good strong mix of different vehicle models and classes in this top 30.

Top Electric Vehicles in Germany, France, Norway, and Netherlands

If you look at the results from the four most notable countries here, using charts CleanTechnica has published previously, you can see a little bit better how the charts above were constructed.

Germany

In Germany, Volkswagen benefits a bit from its home-field advantage. In this market, in the first 5 months of the year, there are actually two Volkswagen models sitting above the Tesla Model 3. Oddly, the ID.4, on the other hand, is sitting well before the others. Perhaps because other markets are being prioritized? You can also see that the Renault Zoe underperforms in Germany compared to these 10 European markets as a whole.

France

France flips the script, though. The Tesla Model 3 is #1 even before June, and hometown hero Renault Zoe is #2 (among pure electric vehicles — ignore the plugin hybrids in these charts since this story disregards them). It’s actually very rare to see the Renault Zoe not winning in France, but Tesla owes some of that to Peugeot and Fiat, which finally brought out some Zoe competitors and started ramping up production (which is an important prerequisite for sale).

Norway

The Volkswagen ID.4 has had its big success in Norway so far. Again, perhaps Norway was prioritized due to a long waiting list there and/or due to Norway having the most advanced EV market (by far) and Volkswagen deciding to prioritize early deliveries there. Who knows?

Ironically, Volkswagen’s other top electric models (the ID.3 and e-Up!) are all but absent in Norway. What’s going on with that?

Needless to say, some of the shipment and sales patterns in the fast growing global EV market can be confusing. If anyone has some insight into this confusing story — high ID.4 sales and almost no ID.3 or e-Up! sales in Norway — chime in down in the comments. There are some possibilities I could speculate about, but I’d feel like I’m going too far off the edge by doing so.

Netherlands

And here we go with get another gold medalist and silver medalist. The Netherlands is where the Škoda Enyaq has racked up the most sales (though, note that it had almost as. many in Norway despite ranking much lower). And the Kia Niro EV gets a somewhat surprising silver medal there. I say “somewhat,” though, because it has long done well in the Netherlands.

You can see other high-ranking EVs scattered around the best seller list in this market as well.

Overall, as you can see, while the results and charts across the 10 European countries look simple and straightforward, a lot of variation across markets makes these results what they are. We could see notable changes across the overall market if a couple of major country markets change significantly.