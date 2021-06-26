Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica

Cars

Tesla Showroom In Connecticut Put On Hold Over Dealership Lawsuit

Published

The Town of East Hartford’s Planning and Zoning Commission (PZC) has placed a hold on a special use permit and site plan modification for Tesla’s showroom and service center. The town wants to wait until hearing advice from its lawyer regarding the lawsuit brought on the town and Tesla by Hoffman Auto Group.

We recently reported that Hoffman Auto Group had sued Tesla, East Hartford, and a development company over the showroom. The dealership asked a Hartford Superior Court judge to set aside the town’s decision allowing Tesla to have a service center and showroom. The claim is that Tesla is violating Connecticut’s law prohibiting car manufactures from selling directly to consumers.

The Journal Inquirer reported that InSite Development Services of Illinois was acting on behalf of Tesla, and its attorney said that there’s no need to revoke the permit. The attorney also refuted the technical aspects of the lawsuit, which includes the claim that InSite was involuntarily dissolved in March by the State of Illinois, thereby lacking the standing to pursue its application on April 14.

InSite’s attorney explained that the company was dissolved due to a non-payment of a fee but that this was quickly resolved and under Illinois law, upon the filing of an application, InSite is deemed operational as if the dissolution never happened.

Hoffman claimed in its lawsuit that the PZC didn’t give a public notice before granting the special-use permit regarding the site plan application, but InSite’s attorney noted that Connecticut’s law doesn’t require its zoning sections to be referenced in a public notice.

Bradley Hoffman Claims That Connecticut Dealerships Spend Millions On EV Charging & Solar

Bradley Hoffman of the Hoffman Auto Group recently accused Senator Will Haskell of Connecticut of being misleading. Senator Haskell pointed out that dealerships in Connecticut only sold 324 EVs last year, and that meant the average dealership sold 1.3 electric cars.

Hoffman said that almost every brand will be selling electric vehicles by the end of the year and some will be going 100% in their product lineups. He added that dealers “have already spent millions on charging stations and solar panels because we all care about the environment.”

That inspired this article I recently wrote about the situation, but I also replied to Hoffman asking him to please share the data backing up his claims. This was a few days ago and he still has yet to respond. It would be great to see dealerships actually putting money into EV charging and solar, and I would love to get my hands on that data.

Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
In this article:, , , , , , , , ,
Written By

Johnna Crider is a Louisiana native who likes crawfish, gems, minerals, EVs, and advocates for sustainability. Johnna is also the host of GettingStoned.online, a jewelry artisan and a $TSLA shareholder.

Comments
Comments

#1 most loved electric vehicle, solar energy, and battery news & analysis site in the world.

 

Support our work today!

Advertisement

Advertise with CleanTechnica to get your company in front of millions of monthly readers.

Power CleanTechnica: $3/Month

Tesla News Solar News EV News Data Reports

Advertisement

EV Sales Charts, Graphs, & Stats

Advertisement

Our Electric Car Driver Report

 
Read our new report on electric car drivers, what they desire, and what they require.

30 Electric Car Benefits

Tesla Model 3 Video

Renewable Energy 101 In Depth

solar power facts

Tesla News

EV Reviews

Home Efficiency

You May Also Like

Cars

Where Should All The New EV Chargers Go?

Originally posted on EVANNEX. by Charles Morris Just about everyone who follows the electric vehicle scene agrees that a lot more public charging stations...

3 hours ago

Cars

Hawaii Department Of Transportation Has Fleet Of Teslas That Is Helping The State Save Money

KHON2 has a few concerns about Hawaii’s decision to outfit its State Department of Transportation (DOT) with a fleet of Teslas. The news station...

14 hours ago

Cars

Tesla Model 3 #1 in May in Europe

The European passenger plugin vehicle market continues on the rise, having gotten over 178,000 registrations in April and 796,000 registrations YTD — which is...

17 hours ago

Batteries

Panasonic Dumps Tesla Shares For $3.61 Billion Windfall

Recent filings reveal that electronics giant Panasonic sold its stake in Tesla at the end of its fiscal year (March) for a whopping 400...

18 hours ago

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.