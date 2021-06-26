Tesla Giga Texas Named Manufacturing Project Of The Year By Area Development Magazine

Over in Texas, Area Development Magazine has named Tesla’s Gigafactory Texas “Manufacturing Project of the Year.” Texas Governor Greg Abbott tweeted that Tesla’s Gigafactory was named the Manufacturing Project of the Year alongside the state winning its 9th Gold Shovel Award. This award was a nod to Texas for reportedly being the best state in America for new economic development projects.

“It’s no surprise that Texas continues to lead the nation in job creation and economic expansion.

“The Lone Star State offers innovative businesses the freedom to flourish with our pro-growth economic policies, a predictable regulatory environment, and our young, growing, and diverse workforce.

“I thank Area Development Magazine for their recognition, and I look forward to welcoming even more new business investments and job creation as we unleash the full might of the Texas economy.”

In its writeup about Tesla, Area Development Magazine noted that Giga Texas could create an additional 4,000 jobs on top of the promised 5,000. The magazine pointed out that Tesla planned career opportunities early thanks to its partnership with the Del Valle ISD, a collaborative student training program, and other partnerships with higher education institutions (the Tesla START program).

Area Development Magazine also said that Tesla “very quickly started turning dirt and putting up steel” after it announced Austin as the site for its newest Gigafactory. The news outlet also pointed out that despite all of the headlines focused on job loss, there were other headlines announcing major job-creating plans — many of which were this year’s top projects.

Progress on Tesla’s newest Gigafactory continues, and as we approach the end of the second quarter, I’m sure Tesla will have some exciting news to share about both Giga Texas and Giga Berlin.

