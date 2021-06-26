Connect with us

Earth’s Radiation Budget is Out of Balance NASA Langley Research Center

Extreme Heatwave Threatens Pacific Northwest

The massive heat wave forecast to oppress the Pacific Northwest and southwestern Canada this weekend will be extreme and historic, among other superlatives, a growing consensus among meteorologists warns.

Climate change, caused by the extraction and combustion of fossil fuels, makes heatwaves worse and more frequent, and the heatwave expected to roast the Northwest will be extreme in both intensity and duration.

Temperatures of 15–30°F above average could stifle the region for as much as a week, held in place by a high pressure “heat dome.”

Extreme heat and heatwaves kill as many as 5,600 people living in the U.S. every year, and are often worst in historically redlined neighborhoods.

Earth’s radiation budget is out of balance. “Researchers have found that Earth’s energy imbalance approximately doubled during the 14-year period from 2005 to 2019.” Courtesy of NASA Langley Research Center.

Sources: U.S. PNW: Washington Post $, BuzzfeedAPVoxCNNAxios; Canada: Yale Climate Connections; Climate Signals background: June 2021 PNW heatwave

This is a quick news brief from Nexus Media (images added by editor).

