Biden Administration Sides With Line 3 In Court — WTF?

The Biden administration sided with Canadian pipeline company Enbridge on Wednesday, when it filed a brief asking a federal court to throw out a legal challenge from tribes and environmental groups over the construction of the Line 3 tar sands oil pipeline. While the Army Corps of Engineers could still revoke the permits, issued in the final days of the Trump administration, the administration’s defense of the pipeline in federal court is

“A betrayal of the Indian people,” Winona LaDuke, executive director and a co-founder of Honor the Earth, told the New York Times. “We intend to keep opposing this pipeline,” she added. “We will file more legal challenges. Expect more resistance.”

On Thursday, Minnesota Public Radio reported Enbridge had received an amended permit from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources allowing them to pump nearly 10 times as much water from the ground to build the pipeline — which Native groups worry will threaten vital water resources — than their permits originally allowed.

