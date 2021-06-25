Connect with us

Tesla Superchargers in Norway, Sweden, and Finland.

Tesla Will Open 2 Public Superchargers In Norway & 6 In Sweden

Tesla is planning to open some of its Superchargers in Norway and Sweden to other automakers by Q3 of 2022, Teslarati has reported. The article shared a tweet by Alex Voigt, who posted documents that were found by Otto Kristofferson. These documents revealed that Tesla will open two publicly funded Superchargers in Norway sometime in the third quarter of 2022.

In one of the photos, he shared a translated portion of the document, which stated:

“In the application, Tesla describes that the relevant charging stations will still be publicly available from the third quarter of 2022. The administration considers that the charging stations for which benefits have been applied for will then be eligible for the scheme, provided that the benefits are paid out after Tesla opens the charging offer for all car brands.”

Kent Öhlund shared an article by Elbilen about Tesla’s application for 6 Superchargers in Sweden that will also be public. The article noted that Sweden will provide SEK 45 million ($5.3 million) to 39 fast chargers in the northern part of the country. Last year, 20 new fast-charging stations were built, and there are another 29 being built. The article stated that Tesla was granted six of those public stations from TM Sweden AB.

Typically, only Tesla vehicles are supported by Tesla’s Superchargers, which isn’t in accordance with the Swedish Transport Administration’s rules for support, which led many to suspect that these 6 Tesla Superchargers will also be publicly available to EVs made by different automakers.

Tesla applied on those grounds and certified in its application that these are to be public, according to Hanna Eklöf from the Swedish Transport Administration. Although it didn’t want to provide any details, Tesla stated that it is:

“Exploring opportunities to expand our network. This includes collaboration where we combine our network with public chargers powered by other companies, as we have done in other European countries. At present, we do not comment further on our strategy and business agreements, including potential collaboration with other companies ”

Just last year, Elon Musk confirmed that there were other companies using Tesla Superchargers although it was low-key. He also said that Tesla’s Superchargers were being made accessible to other EVs.

Notably, Norway and Sweden have the two highest rates of plugin vehicle adoption in the world.

Featured image courtesy of Tesla

Johnna Crider

