Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica
Photo by manu schwendener on Unsplash

Climate Change

Wildfire Destruction Threatens Drinking Water Supplies

Published

Wildfire damage is threatening drinking water supplies across the West long after the blazes are put out, the New York Times reports. Increasingly vicious wildfires, fueled by climate change, are exposing huge swaths of hillside and mountainside to increased erosion which in turn can obstruct and foul drinking water supplies for years. At best, this raises costs for municipalities forced to maintain pipes clogged with debris and at worst makes the water untreatable, forcing localities to seek alternative water sources in the midst of an epic megadrought.

The lengthened fire season is only exacerbating the problem.

“We’ve got a month to two months to do as much work as we possibly can in advance of those big monsoon rains,” Jennifer Kovecses, former executive director of the Coalition for the Poudre River Watershed near Fort Collins, CO, told the Times. “But at the end of the summer we’re probably still going to have some black water coming down the river.”

Sources: New York Times $; Climate Signals background: WildfiresDrought

This is a quick news brief from Nexus Media (image added by editor).

Featured photo by manu schwendener on Unsplash

Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
In this article:, , ,
Written By

A syndicated newswire covering climate, energy, policy, art and culture.

Comments
Comments

#1 most loved electric vehicle, solar energy, and battery news & analysis site in the world.

 

Support our work today!

Advertisement

Advertise with CleanTechnica to get your company in front of millions of monthly readers.

Power CleanTechnica: $3/Month

Tesla News Solar News EV News Data Reports

Advertisement

EV Sales Charts, Graphs, & Stats

Advertisement

Our Electric Car Driver Report

 
Read our new report on electric car drivers, what they desire, and what they require.

30 Electric Car Benefits

Tesla Model 3 Video

Renewable Energy 101 In Depth

solar power facts

Tesla News

EV Reviews

Home Efficiency

You May Also Like

Climate Change

Wildfires In Arizona & Elsewhere Strain Firefighters

Wildfires, fueled by heat and drought, are straining firefighters in Arizona and California as conditions augur worse fires to come in Oregon. At least...

2 days ago

Climate Change

Arizona To Pay Incarcerated People $1.50/Hour To Fight Its Wildfires

As extreme heat, drought, and wildfires spread across the state, Arizona is allocating funding to pay incarcerated people fighting those wildfires $1.50 per hour....

3 days ago
noaa.gov noaa.gov

Air Quality

Earth from Orbit: Fire Season Heats Up

Fire weather is heating up across the western United States, exacerbated by an intense heatwave and ongoing severe drought. NOAA satellites are monitoring numerous wildfires...

3 days ago

Air Quality

Indigenous Groups In Brazil Worry Covid Will Exacerbate Wildfire Smoke

Indigenous groups in Brazil are worried the health impacts of the inescapable smoke from the upcoming fire season will be even worse than normal...

4 days ago

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.