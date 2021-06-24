Connect with us

Image courtesy of Vestas

Vestas Secures Its Largest Wind Turbine Order Ever In France, + Is Nearing 6 Gigawatts Of Wind Power In France!

Published

To the start the summer with some strongly positive news, Vestas Mediterranean has announced that TTR Energy placed a 122 megawatts (MW) order for the Sud Marne wind park. It is located in Marne, France. The contract is to secure the transport, supply, and installation of 30 V150-4.2 MW wind turbines. Some of the installations will be operating immediately, as delivered — in 4.0 MW operating mode. Vestas also includes a 20-year Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement.

“We are really proud of partnering with TTR Energy for Vestas’ largest order ever received in France. We expect that the reliability and high competitiveness of our 4 MW platform will contribute significantly to increase the yearly energy production of the wind park and optimise our customer’s business case,” says Vestas France Country Manager, Hugues Faivre.

The wind turbine delivery is supposed to take place by the 2nd quarter of 2022, and commissioning is scheduled the 4th quarter of 2022.

The first installation of a Vestas turbine in France was back in 1991. Since then, the company has led the country’s wind industry, with over 5.8 gigawatts (GW) of wind capacity installed via more than 2,300 wind turbines. These numbers position the company as the main contributor to the expansion of wind energy in France, with a 30 percent cumulative market share.

