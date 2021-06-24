Connect with us

Alset EHomes Is Building Homes With Tesla Solar … And A Tesla Vehicle Included

Tesla signed an agreement with Alset EHome, a home building company, to make sure that an entire community will be built with Tesla’s solar roofing panels, TeslaNorth has reported. Alset EHome will construct the community with Tesla’s solar panels and Powerwalls in Northpark Community in Porter, Texas, which is a suburb of Houston. The community will be made up of 20 new homes. The company plans to deliver up to 100 new homes this year in Magnolia, TX, which is north of Houston — and many more in the fut.

Alset EHome will also be providing each EHome with a Tesla vehicle. That’s right — new homeowners will get a Tesla included with their home. That’s a sweet deal, and will make for an interesting community.

In its official press release, Alset EHome stated: “The community will integrate a clean energy ecosystem encompassing housing, transport, and electricity; it will include an amenity center featuring organic, modular/vertical vegetable farming, a café, visitor residences, infant/childcare clubs, and social events venue. Future homes will be built with energy-efficient platforms supporting clean, sterilized airflow and advanced communication systems. Aligning with the vision of building a community founded on a sustainable carbon footprint, each Alset Ehome will come with a Tesla vehicle to promote the use of electric vehicles for a sustainable lifestyle.”

Charley MacKenzie, the CEO of Alset EHome, shared some thoughts about this exciting news. “We are delivering what we believe will be the model housing ecosystem of the future. As more people look to make sustainable choices in their selection of homes, we are keen on making the transition for our customers the easiest it can be.”

Chan Heng Fai, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Alset EHome International Inc, also gave a statement. “Our plan is to develop over 5,000 intelligently designed Ehomes in the next 3–5 years. We are excited to develop the communities of the future in close collaboration with Tesla. Tesla’s products are not only technologically superior but also aesthetically pleasing. In addition to our rollout in the US, we plan to expand our concept on a global scale.”

MarketWatch reported that Alset EHome International shares rose 41% to $6.93 on Monday after the announcement of its partnership with Tesla.

Johnna Crider is a Louisiana native who likes crawfish, gems, minerals, EVs, and advocates for sustainability. Johnna is also the host of GettingStoned.online, a jewelry artisan and a $TSLA shareholder.

