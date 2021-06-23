Tesla China Launches Its 1st Solar, Storage, & Supercharging Station

Earlier today, I saw some tweets from Jay in Shanghai with some exciting news about Tesla’s newest achievements in China with solar and Supercharging. Jay stated that the first Tesla solar + Powerwall + Supercharger deployment in China would be announced today. The project is Tesla China’s Energy Storage and Charging Integration Project in Lhasa, Tibet, China. It’s a three-in-one Tesla station that has Supercharging powered by solar PV panels and Powerwalls.

Earlier today, as promised, Tesla China officially launched the new station and Jay pointed out that Lhasa has an average of 3,000 or more hours of light throughout the year. He also said that this is the first of many such stations for Tesla in China. The Standard reported that the new charging station will generate power from sunlight and store it in the energy storage facilities for EVs to charge.

CNEVPost gave a few more details, noting that Lhasa has an altitude of 3,650 meters, and with over 3,000 hours of sunlight throughout the year, it’s one of the cities with the longest average sunshine hours in China. The article also noted that just over a decade ago, solar stoves and solar water heaters were commonly used by Lhasa residents and solar energy has become an important source of energy for day-to-day life. In 2020, Lhasa saw the completion of its first solar central heating project.

