Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica

Clean Power

Tesla China Launches Its 1st Solar, Storage, & Supercharging Station

Published

Earlier today, I saw some tweets from Jay in Shanghai with some exciting news about Tesla’s newest achievements in China with solar and Supercharging. Jay stated that the first Tesla solar + Powerwall + Supercharger deployment in China would be announced today. The project is Tesla China’s Energy Storage and Charging Integration Project in Lhasa, Tibet, China. It’s a three-in-one Tesla station that has Supercharging powered by solar PV panels and Powerwalls.

Earlier today, as promised, Tesla China officially launched the new station and Jay pointed out that Lhasa has an average of 3,000 or more hours of light throughout the year. He also said that this is the first of many such stations for Tesla in China. The Standard reported that the new charging station will generate power from sunlight and store it in the energy storage facilities for EVs to charge.

CNEVPost gave a few more details, noting that Lhasa has an altitude of 3,650 meters, and with over 3,000 hours of sunlight throughout the year, it’s one of the cities with the longest average sunshine hours in China. The article also noted that just over a decade ago, solar stoves and solar water heaters were commonly used by Lhasa residents and solar energy has become an important source of energy for day-to-day life. In 2020, Lhasa saw the completion of its first solar central heating project.

Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
In this article:, , ,
Written By

Johnna Crider is a Louisiana native who likes crawfish, gems, minerals, EVs, and advocates for sustainability. Johnna is also the host of GettingStoned.online, a jewelry artisan and a $TSLA shareholder.

Comments
Comments

#1 most loved electric vehicle, solar energy, and battery news & analysis site in the world.

 

Support our work today!

Advertisement

Advertise with CleanTechnica to get your company in front of millions of monthly readers.

Power CleanTechnica: $3/Month

Tesla News Solar News EV News Data Reports

Advertisement

EV Sales Charts, Graphs, & Stats

Advertisement

Our Electric Car Driver Report

 
Read our new report on electric car drivers, what they desire, and what they require.

30 Electric Car Benefits

Tesla Model 3 Video

Renewable Energy 101 In Depth

solar power facts

Tesla News

EV Reviews

Home Efficiency

You May Also Like

Clean Transport

Tesla Honors The Historical Silk Road With The Longest Supercharger Route From East To West In China

Tesla announced on Twitter from its Tesla Greater China account that it has opened the longest Supercharger route from east to west in China....

2 days ago

Cars

Tuopu: Tesla Leads The Auto Industry By At Least 5 Years

China-based Ningbo Tuopu Group Co. Ltd (Tuopu) recently stated in its most recent earnings call that Tesla has a five year gap on other...

6 days ago

Clean Power

Tesla Solar Is Becoming More & More Affordable

John with Tesla Owners of Silicon Valley shared some interesting Tesla Solar news for those who plan to take a loan to install it....

6 days ago

Cars

Tesla Sold A Lot Of Cars In China — Despite Earlier Reports Claiming Otherwise

Well known Tesla fan Vincent on Twitter, who’s also the founder of Tesmanian, has shared some news about Tesla’s actual sales in China. He...

June 9, 2021

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.