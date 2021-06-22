Connect with us

Wildfires In Arizona & Elsewhere Strain Firefighters

Published

Wildfires, fueled by heat and drought, are straining firefighters in Arizona and California as conditions augur worse fires to come in Oregon. At least 15 fires actively burning more than 400,000 acres across Arizona have stretched fire crews already hampered by extreme heat. Though cooler weather is expected later in the week, it could also bring lightning that could spark new blazes. Flagstaff was enveloped in smoke Monday, and the Coconino and Kaibab national forests will close Wednesday, a first for the Coconino forest since 2006. In California, more than 500 firefighters are struggling to contain the remote Willow Fire in the rugged coastal mountains south of Big Sur.

Smoke from Arizona wildfires seen from space. Over the course of 12 hours on June 14, the GOES West satellite captured this GeoColor imagery of brownish-gray smoke plumes rising from the Telegraph and Mescal fires in southeastern Arizona.

Finally, in Southern Oregon, multiple fires had burned over 10,000 acres as of Monday evening with the fast-moving Cutoff Fire forcing evacuations. Fire conditions could become dramatically worse in the area with the potential for a “heat dome” developing over the region later in the week.

Sources: Arizona: AP; National Forest closures: Arizona FamilyABC15; California: APThe GuardianKCRA SacramentoMercury News; Bay Area smoke San Francisco Chronicle; Oregon fires: Salem Statesman Journal; Climate Signals background: Wildfires

Originally published by Nexus Media (image added by editor).

In this article:
Written By

A syndicated newswire covering climate, energy, policy, art and culture.

Comments
Comments

Tesla News

EV Reviews

Home Efficiency

