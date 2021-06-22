Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica

Air Quality

Refinery That Rained Oil Shuts Down “Indefinitely”

Published

The Limetree Bay refinery that rained oil on St. Croix neighborhoods will remain shut down “indefinitely,” its private equity owners said Monday. The EPA shut down the refinery in May for 60 days after it spewed oil onto nearby predominantly Black and Latino neighborhoods twice since reponing in February. The noxious pollution sent residents to emergency rooms and locals worry their drinking water is now laced with the oil that fell from the sky. The Virgin Islands Good Food Coalition is conducting a survey of the refinery’s health and environmental impacts along with two Bennington College professors (one of whom is a former EPA official who monitored the plant).

VIGFC Executive Director Sommer Sibilly-Brown said she worried for those who will lose their jobs, as well as those harmed by the pollution.

“We are a community of black and brown people who have been historically burdened by the effects of the refinery and left with the aging facility, undocumented health impacts, and no remediation to environmental impacts caused by refining,” she told the Washington Post. “The data we’re getting is overwhelming,” Bennington professor David Bond, who is in St. Croix conducting outreach told the Post. People are describing “impacts that often felt invisible.”

Sources: Washington Post $, E&E $, APReutersCNNS&P GlobalThe HillVirgin Islands Daily News

Originally published by Nexus Media.

Photo by Ave Calvar on Unsplash

Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
In this article:, ,
Written By

A syndicated newswire covering climate, energy, policy, art and culture.

Comments
Comments

#1 most loved electric vehicle, solar energy, and battery news & analysis site in the world.

 

Support our work today!

Advertisement

Advertise with CleanTechnica to get your company in front of millions of monthly readers.

Power CleanTechnica: $3/Month

Tesla News Solar News EV News Data Reports

Advertisement

EV Sales Charts, Graphs, & Stats

Advertisement

Our Electric Car Driver Report

 
Read our new report on electric car drivers, what they desire, and what they require.

30 Electric Car Benefits

Tesla Model 3 Video

Renewable Energy 101 In Depth

solar power facts

Tesla News

EV Reviews

Home Efficiency

You May Also Like

Fossil Fuels

Refinery That Rained Oil Is Shut Down By EPA In St. Croix

Less than 48 hours after an EPA employee sent to the Virgin Islands to investigate the Limetree oil refinery told colleagues “there is oil...

May 18, 2021

Clean Power

Solar Farm Resilience: It’s Not The Panels, It’s The Other Stuff (#CleanTechnica Interview)

Rebuilding a storm-damaged solar farm in St. Croix demonstrates that resilience strategies make the difference between days, weeks or months of recovery.

August 20, 2018

Clean Power

Richard Branson-Owned Clean Energy Firm Buys Solar Plant Damaged By Hurricane Maria

BMR Energy, a clean energy company purchased by English business magnate Richard Branson's Virgin Group in 2016, has this week stepped in to acquire...

August 9, 2018

Agriculture

John Kerry To Be Secretary Of State, Leaked IPCC Draft Report, 2012 To Be Hottest US Year On Record… (Other Cleantech & Climate News Of The Week)

  Here’s some more top news of the week (other than what we’ve published and what was included in our clean transport and solar...

December 16, 2012

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.