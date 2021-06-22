Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica
Image courtesy Airspeeder

Aviation

Airspeeder’s Electric Flying Racing Car Takes Maiden Flight

Published

Flying racing cars are the stuff of science fiction dreams and futuristic video games. People of a certain age may remember the Wipeout game series that debuted on the very first Playstation console. More people are probably familiar with podracing as a sport that takes place in the Star Wars universe. Well, now Airspeeder is making these wondrous fever dreams a reality with its flying racing car and racing series.

The brainchild of entrepreneur Matthew Pearson, Airspeeder is the motorsports series set up to fly the Alauda-manufactured flying cars. Airspeeder and Alauda are two separate companies set up by Pearson. Alauda is the production wing that designs and builds the vehicles, whereas Airspeeder is the company that will run the races and organize the series.

The eVTOL that will be used in the races is the Alauda Mk3, and it’s this vehicle that recently undertook its first test flight in a desert in South Australia. If you’re thinking that the Mk3 will be some kind of pedestrian-paced drone, you’re wrong. It can reach a speed of 62 mph (100 km/h) in just 2.8 seconds and has a top speed of 124 mph (200 km/h). The maximum altitude the craft will be able to fly at is 1,640 feet.

At the moment the flights are unmanned, with the vehicles being remotely piloted. Airspeeder has drawn on people from aviation, e-sports, and motorsports backgrounds to be in control of the Mk3s. Taking place in the air, it is of course impossible to have a traditionally visible race track. Instead, the pilots will see the racecourse through the use of augmented reality sky-tracks. Audiences will be able to see the same augmented reality track, and can watch the races via digital streams. There are plans to have manned races taking place by 2022.

As with all electric aviation vehicles, battery life is a challenge, especially with a more high performance eVTOL like the Mk3. The batteries are estimated to have 15 minutes of charge available before needing to be swapped. To get around this issue, the Mk3 is fitted with a battery that can be replaced in around 20 seconds. The races are proposed to last 45 minutes, meaning that there will need to be two battery swaps per race. A regular Formula One pitstop lasts around a minute, for comparison.

The racing series will be called EXA, and Pearson seemingly read our minds with his statement: “EXA delivers on the promise of a future first shown in science fiction. We are proud to introduce a sport that redefines what humans and machines can achieve together.” Yep, this is the stuff of science fiction made real. After the success of Formula E, it’ll be interesting to see if this new series will catch on in the same way. We’re looking forward to taking a skyside seat.

Image courtesy Airspeeder

Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
In this article:, , ,
Written By

Jonny Tiernan is a Publisher and Editor-In-Chief based in Berlin. A regular contributor to The Beam and CleanTechnica, he primarily covers topics related to the impact of new technology on our carbon-free future, plus broader environmental issues. Jonny also publishes the Berlin cultural magazine LOLA as well as managing the creative production for Next Generation Living Magazine.

Comments
Comments

#1 most loved electric vehicle, solar energy, and battery news & analysis site in the world.

 

Support our work today!

Advertisement

Advertise with CleanTechnica to get your company in front of millions of monthly readers.

Power CleanTechnica: $3/Month

Tesla News Solar News EV News Data Reports

Advertisement

EV Sales Charts, Graphs, & Stats

Advertisement

Our Electric Car Driver Report

 
Read our new report on electric car drivers, what they desire, and what they require.

30 Electric Car Benefits

Tesla Model 3 Video

Renewable Energy 101 In Depth

solar power facts

Tesla News

EV Reviews

Home Efficiency

You May Also Like

Volocopter eVTOL Volocopter eVTOL

Aviation

Volocopter Unveils New 4-Seater eVTOL To Connect Suburbs To The City

German eVTOL startup Volocopter has unveiled a new aircraft, the VoloConnect. This new aircraft differs from its existing offerings in that it is aimed...

May 19, 2021
EHang Vertiport EHang Vertiport

Autonomous Vehicles

EHang & Giancarlo Zema Design Group Partner To Build A Tree-Like “Vertiport” In Italy

The autonomous aerial vehicle company EHang has announced a partnership with Italian architecture firm Giancarlo Zema Design Group (GZDG) to move its air mobility...

May 4, 2021

Aviation

UPS Orders 10 Electric Vertical Takeoff & Landing Aircraft

UPS gives the eVTOL industry a boost, and especially startup Beta Technologies, by placing an order for actual eVTOL aircraft.

April 7, 2021

Aviation

Joby Aviation Set To Take Its eVTOL Public In $6.6B SPAC Deal

Santa Cruz-based Joby Aviation has been quietly working on its tilt-rotor eVTOL air taxi for over a decade now, but seems to have taken...

March 2, 2021

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.