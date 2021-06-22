Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica

Clean Power

1366 Technologies To Invest $300 Million In Solar Module Production In India

Published

International firms have started expressing interest in setting up solar cell and module production facilities in India following several measures by the government to promote the same.

According to media reports, US-based 1366 Technologies is looking to invest $300 million to set up a facility in India for solar wafer and cell production. The company is backed by Bill Gates’ Breakthrough Energy Ventures and has North Bridge Venture Partners and Polaris Partners as investors.

The company plans to set up the production facility under the Indian government’s production-linked incentive scheme and is looking for Indian companies to partner with.

India currently has only 3 gigawatts of solar cell and 15 gigawatts of module production capacity. Despite the high demand for solar modules, this production capacity is believed to be highly under-utilized as developers prefer cheaper Chinese imports. The Indian government has taken a number of measures to reverse this market practice.

The Indian government currently imposes a 14.8% safeguard duty on imported modules. From April of next year, imported cells and modules will attract a 25% and 40% customs duty. An investigation to impose anti-dumping duty on cells imported from China, Thailand, and Vietnam is also underway.

The most attractive policy initiative for cell and module manufacturers, however, is the recently launched production-linked incentive scheme. The government will offer $600 million to companies setting up new production facilities. The amount of incentive will be linked to actual sales and efficiency of cells and modules produced. The government expects to incentivize the development of 21 gigawatts of production capacity over the next few years under this scheme.

Earlier this year, the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy issued a list of manufacturers that have been approved for the supply of modules to project developers. All new projects auctioned must use modules mentioned in this list. So far, only Indian modules and manufacturers have been added to this list.

Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
In this article:, , , , , , , ,
Written By

An avid follower of latest developments in the Indian renewable energy sector.

Comments
Comments

#1 most loved electric vehicle, solar energy, and battery news & analysis site in the world.

 

Support our work today!

Advertisement

Advertise with CleanTechnica to get your company in front of millions of monthly readers.

Power CleanTechnica: $3/Month

Tesla News Solar News EV News Data Reports

Advertisement

EV Sales Charts, Graphs, & Stats

Advertisement

Our Electric Car Driver Report

 
Read our new report on electric car drivers, what they desire, and what they require.

30 Electric Car Benefits

Tesla Model 3 Video

Renewable Energy 101 In Depth

solar power facts

Tesla News

EV Reviews

Home Efficiency

You May Also Like

Clean Power

Scatec Solar Partners With India’s Acme For 900 Megawatt Solar Project

One of India’s leading solar power project developers has partnered with Norwegian renewable energy company Scatec Solar to development of a large solar power...

1 day ago

Clean Power

Tata Group Commissions India’s Largest Solar Carport

Tata Group companies recently commissioned a new solar-powered carport which is India's largest to date.

2 days ago

Clean Power

India’s Acme Sells Stake In 250-Megawatt Solar Power Project To Foreign Investors

Acme Cleantech Solutions has reported another major equity sale deal for a large solar power project.

2 days ago
India x CleanTech India x CleanTech

Clean Power

India X Cleantech — June 2021

Originally published on Future Trends. Welcome to another issue of our new India x Cleantech series! On a monthly basis, we are pulling news...

6 days ago

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.