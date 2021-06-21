Tropical Storm Claudette … Heat Dangers & Injustice — Nexus News Briefs

Tropical Storm Claudette Restrengthens, Targets Outer Banks

Tropical Storm Claudette caused at least 13 deaths in the Southeast over the weekend, as it left flooding and destruction across the region. The third named storm of the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season, Claudette dumped up to 15 inches of rain on southeastern Louisiana on Saturday, southern Mississippi and the Florida Panhandle. The storm, which weakened into a tropical depression over land, regained Tropical Storm status as it bore down on North Carolina’s Outer Banks.

Heat Dangers Worst For Communities Already Harmed By Injustice

Extreme heatwaves disproportionately harm communities of color, poor communities, people experiencing homelessness, and the elderly. Those without access to air conditioning in their homes, and without means of transportation to cooling centers are particularly at risk, as are farmworkers, construction workers, and others unable to put food on the table without risking heat stroke working in the sun.

