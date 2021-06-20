Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica
Tata Power solar carport commissioning. Image courtesy of Tata Power.

Clean Power

Tata Group Commissions India’s Largest Solar Carport

Tata Group companies recently commissioned a new solar-powered carport which is India’s largest to date.

Published

Tata Power has announced that it has commissioned a solar-powered carport in Pune, Maharashtra, India. The company claims that the 6.2-megawatt carport is the largest of its kind in the country. The project, commissioned at Tata Motors’ plant, can generate 8.6 million kilowatt-hours of electricity and offset 7,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions every year.

The project is spread across 30,000 square meters and will be used as covered parking for finished cars manufactured by Tata Motors. Tata Power also commissioned a solar carport at Kochi airport. The Kochi carport is 2.67 MW in size and is spread across 20,300 square meters. It was also the largest solar-powered carport in the country when it was commissioned in 2018.

Tata Power also commissioned India’s first solar-powered carport. It completed a 300 kW project at a commercial mall in Delhi in 2017. The project was commissioned in partnership with another group company — Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited.

Tata Power, which owns and operates one of India’s largest coal-fired power plants, recently shifted focus to renewable energy. The company’s “Strategic Intent 2025” plan calls for 70% of all new capacity addition coming from renewable energy sources like solar, wind, and hydropower.

Tata Motors, too, has committed itself to shifting to 100% renewable energy consumption. It is a signatory to the RE100 initiative and targets net zero carbon operations by 2039. The company reported that it increased its share of renewable energy in its total power consumption from 16% in financial year 2019 to 21% in financial year 2020.

Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
In this article:, , , , ,
Written By

An avid follower of latest developments in the Indian renewable energy sector.

Comments
Comments

#1 most loved electric vehicle, solar energy, and battery news & analysis site in the world.

 

Support our work today!

Advertisement

Advertise with CleanTechnica to get your company in front of millions of monthly readers.

Power CleanTechnica: $3/Month

Tesla News Solar News EV News Data Reports

Advertisement

EV Sales Charts, Graphs, & Stats

Advertisement

Our Electric Car Driver Report

 
Read our new report on electric car drivers, what they desire, and what they require.

30 Electric Car Benefits

Tesla Model 3 Video

Renewable Energy 101 In Depth

solar power facts

Tesla News

EV Reviews

Home Efficiency

You May Also Like

Clean Power

India’s Acme Sells Stake In 250-Megawatt Solar Power Project To Foreign Investors

Acme Cleantech Solutions has reported another major equity sale deal for a large solar power project.

6 hours ago
India x CleanTech India x CleanTech

Clean Power

India X Cleantech — June 2021

Originally published on Future Trends. Welcome to another issue of our new India x Cleantech series! On a monthly basis, we are pulling news...

4 days ago

Clean Power

Indian Gas Utility Plans To Bid For 400 Megawatts Of Solar Power

India’s largest gas utility, GAIL India, has announced plans to participate in renewable energy auctions, marking its first foray towards competitive auctions. According to...

6 days ago

Clean Power

At G-7 Summit, World Leaders Must Commit to Increasing Climate Finance for Developing Countries

Courtesy of Union Of Concerned Scientists By Rachel Cleetus The G-7 Leaders’ Summit is underway, from June 11–13, in Cornwall, UK. As host nation for this...

June 12, 2021

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.