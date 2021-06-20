Tata Group Commissions India’s Largest Solar Carport

Tata Power has announced that it has commissioned a solar-powered carport in Pune, Maharashtra, India. The company claims that the 6.2-megawatt carport is the largest of its kind in the country. The project, commissioned at Tata Motors’ plant, can generate 8.6 million kilowatt-hours of electricity and offset 7,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions every year.

The project is spread across 30,000 square meters and will be used as covered parking for finished cars manufactured by Tata Motors. Tata Power also commissioned a solar carport at Kochi airport. The Kochi carport is 2.67 MW in size and is spread across 20,300 square meters. It was also the largest solar-powered carport in the country when it was commissioned in 2018.

Tata Power also commissioned India’s first solar-powered carport. It completed a 300 kW project at a commercial mall in Delhi in 2017. The project was commissioned in partnership with another group company — Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited.

Tata Power, which owns and operates one of India’s largest coal-fired power plants, recently shifted focus to renewable energy. The company’s “Strategic Intent 2025” plan calls for 70% of all new capacity addition coming from renewable energy sources like solar, wind, and hydropower.

Tata Motors, too, has committed itself to shifting to 100% renewable energy consumption. It is a signatory to the RE100 initiative and targets net zero carbon operations by 2039. The company reported that it increased its share of renewable energy in its total power consumption from 16% in financial year 2019 to 21% in financial year 2020.