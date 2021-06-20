NREL Announces Plans To Collaborate With Georgia Institute of Technology

The U.S. Department of Energy’s National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) and the Georgia Institute of Technology have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to bolster the interactions, collaborations, and joint scientific output of both institutions.

The purpose of the MOU is to leverage the expansive capabilities and infrastructure of both institutions in a multidisciplinary approach; expose a pipeline of talent to challenges of practical importance and complex nature early in their academic programs; and introduce new ideas, science, and technology into the industrial and federal marketplace with jointly developed intellectual property.

“We are excited about this MOU, which will facilitate expanded collaboration between NREL and Georgia Tech’s esteemed faculty and first-rate students,” said Peter Green, deputy laboratory director and science and technology officer at NREL. “Together we will leverage the significant intellectual, research, and infrastructure capabilities of both institutions to address some of the critical large-scale, complex research challenges facing industry during the energy transition.”

It is anticipated the collaborative projects between the two institutions will:

Support goals that are complementary to those held by both institutions

Share and leverage specialized or unique research facilities and equipment

Increase inter-institutional collaborative engagement of faculty, staff, and students

Look for opportunities for additional joint research initiatives and joint appointments.

“Building deep, substantive partnerships to impact society’s most urgent challenges is a major priority for Georgia Tech’s research enterprise,” said Chaouki Abdallah, executive vice president for research at Georgia Tech. “We are excited about the possibilities for collaborative, innovative energy-related research with NREL, which has the potential to improve human lives and the world at large.”

The agreement also acknowledges that the energy research environment is evolving. Energy-related research topics are becoming more complex, and the pipeline of research talent is changing due to shifts in academic programs related to energy and the level of student interest in energy-related research as a career. The potential long-term benefits of creating and disseminating new energy technologies for the public good is regarded by the academic community as an increasingly important consideration for the nation’s economy and its prospects for energy security. Leaders from NREL and Georgia Tech agree that the outcomes from this memorandum of understanding will advance our ability to address this evolving landscape.

NREL is the U.S. Department of Energy’s primary national laboratory for renewable energy and energy efficiency research and development. NREL is operated for the Energy Department by the Alliance for Sustainable Energy, LLC.

Article courtesy of NREL, the U.S. Department of Energy.