Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica
Solar farm at Onslow microgrid project. Photo by Hozon Power.

Batteries

Town in Australia Is 100% Solar Powered

Published

Some cities, states, and countries say that they just can’t go 100% renewable — it’s “impossible.” Others say that they may be able to do it, someday, perhaps. Others tells us that they will do it — in 2050. Or maybe 2040. Perhaps even 2030. And then there are some that have already done it. (Yes, including several countries.)

The latest jurisdiction to log a 100% renewable energy milestone is the town of Onslow in Australia. Onslow was actually 100% powered by solar (+ battery energy storage) for 80 minutes recently. More of that is on the way, as well.

True, Onslow has a population of 848 according to the 2016 census. We’re not talking New York City. Nonetheless, a town is a town, and being 100% solar powered for a significant period of time is impressive.

Onslow microgrid project. Photo by Hozon Power.

An Onslow Distributed Energy Resource Project demonstration reportedly marked the landmark achievement. “The operation of the Onslow microgrid powered by 100% renewables signifies a landmark step towards building a cleaner, brighter, renewable energy future for our state,” Western Australia Energy Minister Bill Johnston said. “This innovative project demonstrates how distributed energy resources can be safely integrated at the grid level, unlocking further benefits from Western Australia’s world-leading rooftop solar uptake.”

Indeed. While it may not be the largest or most complicated grid to power, proving that it’s possible in yet another jurisdiction has broader importance and implications. Note that this microgrid isn’t purely powered by renewables (at all times). It has gas power available at the moment. But that will be used less and less. The Onslow Distributed Energy Resource Project is still just in a testing phase. Full commissioning is planned for later in 2021.

“State-owned regional utility Horizon Power successfully powered the community, home to more than 800 people, for a total of 80 minutes with renewable energy during a trial of the microgrid late last month,” pv magazine reports. “The system consists of a 600 kW ground-mounted solar plant, a 700 kW rooftop array, and a battery system.”

PXiSE Energy Solutions manages the software side of this microgrid setup. It “uses predictive analytics to maximize the amount of renewable energy in the microgrid while maintaining network stability for all customers.” The company wants to work electric vehicles and other consumer products into its system in time, as well.

Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
In this article:, , , , , , ,
Written By

Zach is tryin' to help society help itself one word at a time. He spends most of his time here on CleanTechnica as its director, chief editor, and CEO. Zach is recognized globally as an electric vehicle, solar energy, and energy storage expert. He has presented about cleantech at conferences in India, the UAE, Ukraine, Poland, Germany, the Netherlands, the USA, Canada, and Curaçao. Zach has long-term investments in Tesla [TSLA], NIO [NIO], Xpeng [XPEV], Ford [F], ChargePoint [CHPT], Amazon [AMZN], Piedmont Lithium [PLL], Lithium Americas [LAC], Albemarle Corporation [ALB], Nouveau Monde Graphite [NMGRF], Talon Metals [TLOFF], Arclight Clean Transition Corp [ACTC], and Starbucks [SBUX]. But he does not offer (explicitly or implicitly) investment advice of any sort.

Comments
Comments

You May Also Like

green hydrogen production Australia green hydrogen production Australia

Clean Power

New Modular Green Hydrogen Fuel Station Keeps It Above Ground

Look ma, no leaking underground storage tanks: Australia launches new green hydrogen and fuel cell electric vehicle refueling station.

1 day ago

Clean Power

At G-7 Summit, World Leaders Must Commit to Increasing Climate Finance for Developing Countries

Courtesy of Union Of Concerned Scientists By Rachel Cleetus The G-7 Leaders’ Summit is underway, from June 11–13, in Cornwall, UK. As host nation for this...

June 12, 2021

Cars

An Army Of Tesla EVs Are Lined Up On The Docs Of Port Kemdla, Australia

An army of Tesla Model 3 electric vehicles have arrived in Australia at Port Kembla, The Driven reports. The article noted that the army...

June 7, 2021

Batteries

Will Tesla’s $1B Investment In Australian Minerals Inspire Australia To Start Refining Its Own Lithium With Renewables

Recently, Tesla announced that it was going to spend $1 billion or more on Australian minerals, and Tesla’s Chair Robyn Denholm shared some interesting...

June 6, 2021

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.