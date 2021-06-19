Connect with us

Photo courtesy of Tesla

Cars

Tesla Model S Plaid Gets EPA Range of 348 Miles & 101 MPGe Rating

Published

Tesla’s new Plaid Model S has now received official ratings from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). It has an all-electric range of 348 miles, according to the EPA, and a 101 MPGe (miles per gallon equivalency) rating.

These new ratings are a bit different from the Model S Plaid Monroney stickers that were seen during the event. The sticker showed the vehicle with a 120 MPGe combined rating, an average of 124 MPGe in the city and 115 MPGe on the highway. Though, those figures are for the 2021 Model S Long Range.

The Plaid Model S, which recently broke the production vehicle record for the fastest quarter-mile sprint in the world, is one of the longest range electric cars on the market, but the Long Range version is tailored for range instead of acceleration and got a rating of 405 miles on a full charge rather than 348 miles.

“It was a winner,” Leno told CNBC. “It is now the fastest production car you can buy. It’s faster than any Ferrari; faster than any $3.5 million Bugatti.” Leno broke the world record with a time of 9.927 and a top speed of 152.09 mph — beating the Bugatti Chiron Sport’s time of 9.4 seconds. It also has a top speed of 158 mph.

