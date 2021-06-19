Connect with us

Superpedestrian Bringing “World’s Safest & Smartest E-Scooter” To Sharing Service In 30 European Cities This Year

Superpedestrian just launched its e-scooter sharing service in 9 more European cities in just 3 months, on top of launches in Rome, Madrid, and Alcalá de Henares at the end of 2020. That’s 3 new cities a month, on average! By the end of the year, the company expects to have its e-scooter service in 30 European cities.

Superpedestrian claims to use the safest and smartest electric scooter (e-scooter) in the world, the LINK.

New e-scooter sharing services are in cities in Austria, Italy, Portugal, Spain, and Sweden. Ironically, Superpedestrian was formed at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).

But how is the LINK so safe and smart? According to Superpedestrian, it includes “ground-breaking Vehicle Intelligent Safety technology for accident avoidance, making them safer for riders and pedestrians.” It has a whopping 73 sensors and 5 processors. It took 8 years to develop the AI system, and took 2 years to design and validate the chassis and powertrain. The Vehicle Intelligent Safety “is as big a step-change in scooter safety as the seat belt was for cars,” the company claims. “It is capable of running 1,000 vehicle health checks every second, fine-tuning performance in real-time to prevent component failures and removing vehicles from service if it detects vandalism damage or anti-social behavior. This pioneering technology underpins Superpedestrian’s impeccable record in safety (for riders and pedestrians) and superb city compliance.”

This is the first I’ve run across Superpedestrian, but I’m sure it’s a company we’ll be covering again. “This achievement is confirmation that Superpedestrian’s shared e-scooters are now really taking off in Europe. Adding nine locations in just a few weeks, with a further seven to come by the end of June, and serving 24 European cities less than one year after entering the market, are tremendous achievements,” Superpedestrian Vice President of EMEA Haya Douidri said. “It’s proof that our market-leading safe and smart e-scooters, with their robust design and advanced self-diagnostic and self-protection technologies, are ideally suited to Europe’s cities, riders and pedestrians.” That sounds about right.

Zach is tryin' to help society help itself one word at a time. He spends most of his time here on CleanTechnica as its director, chief editor, and CEO. Zach is recognized globally as an electric vehicle, solar energy, and energy storage expert. He has presented about cleantech at conferences in India, the UAE, Ukraine, Poland, Germany, the Netherlands, the USA, Canada, and Curaçao. Zach has long-term investments in Tesla [TSLA], NIO [NIO], Xpeng [XPEV], Ford [F], ChargePoint [CHPT], Amazon [AMZN], Piedmont Lithium [PLL], Lithium Americas [LAC], Albemarle Corporation [ALB], Nouveau Monde Graphite [NMGRF], Talon Metals [TLOFF], Arclight Clean Transition Corp [ACTC], and Starbucks [SBUX]. But he does not offer (explicitly or implicitly) investment advice of any sort.

