Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica
NASA Earth Observatory image by Joshua Stevens, using GEOS-5 data from the Global Modeling and Assimilation Office at NASA GSFC. Story by Kathryn Hansen. Extreme heat has descended on the southwestern United States, with several states enduring temperatures near and above record highs for June.

Climate Change

Heat Stifles & Strains Grids In US West

Published

Mutually worsening heat and drought, both fueled by climate change, are stifling the American West, stoking wildfire fears and straining electrical grids — and the worst is far from over. “We could have two, three, four, five of these heat waves before the end of the summer,” Park Williams, a UCLA climate and fire scientist who has calculated that heat waves are intensifying because soil in the western half of the nation is the driest it has been since 1895, told the AP.

A record-breaking heatwave trapped by an area of high atmospheric pressure, known as a heat dome, is pushing temperatures as much as 30°F above normal and subjecting 40 million people to temperatures over 100°F. Doctors in Arizona and Nevada warned touching pavement could cause third degree burns. Extreme heat and heat waves are some of the clearest impacts of climate change on extreme weather and kill as many as 5,600 people living in the U.S. every year. The human health harms caused by extreme heat heighten societal inequities — extreme heat danger is often worst in historically redlined neighborhoods.

The extreme heat is also straining electrical grids. California grid operators called for voluntary demand reduction and, for the second time in four months, Texas grid operators are asking their customers to reduce their energy usage — including using less air conditioning and putting off cooking and washing their clothes — prompting jokes that Sen. Ted Cruz would soon be flying to Alaska.

‘This is as about as good as it’s going to get’

The intense heat and drought are fueling wildfires across the region and stoking fears that more will come as the season is just starting. And so is the warming. “We’re still a long way out from the peak of the wildfire season and the peak of the dry season,” Daniel Swain, a UCLA climate scientist, told the New York Times. “Things are likely to get worse before they get better.”

Jonathan Overpeck, a climate scientist at the University of Michigan, agreed.

“The Southwest is getting hammered by climate change harder than almost any other part of the country, apart from perhaps coastal cities,” he told the New York Times. “And as bad as it might seem today, this is about as good as it’s going to get if we don’t get global warming under control.”

Sources: Heat wave: New York Times $, APWashington Post $, ReutersCNNSan Francisco ChronicleBloomberg $, Axios; Burns: AP; Grid crunch: The GuardianBloomberg $, Reuters; Ted Cruz memes: Buzzfeed; Fires in: North Dakota: AP; Montana: AP; Idaho: AP; Nevada: AP; Arizona: AP; Climate Signals background: Extreme heat and heatwaves; DroughtWildfires.

Originally published by Nexus Media (image added by editor).

Featured Image/Story: NASA Earth Observatory image by Joshua Stevens, using GEOS-5 data from the Global Modeling and Assimilation Office at NASA GSFC. Read story here by Kathryn Hansen.

Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
In this article:, , , , , , ,
Written By

A syndicated newswire covering climate, energy, policy, art and culture.

Comments
Comments

#1 most loved electric vehicle, solar energy, and battery news & analysis site in the world.

 

Support our work today!

Advertisement

Advertise with CleanTechnica to get your company in front of millions of monthly readers.

Power CleanTechnica: $3/Month

Tesla News Solar News EV News Data Reports

Advertisement

EV Sales Charts, Graphs, & Stats

Advertisement

Our Electric Car Driver Report

 
Read our new report on electric car drivers, what they desire, and what they require.

30 Electric Car Benefits

Tesla Model 3 Video

Renewable Energy 101 In Depth

solar power facts

Tesla News

EV Reviews

Home Efficiency

You May Also Like

Climate Change

Can the US Survive California’s Drought?

Courtesy of Union Of Concerned Scientists, The Equation. By Pablo Ortiz, Bilingual Western States Climate Scientist  The drought facing the Western United States is bad. Really...

1 day ago

Climate Change

Drought Reveals 1960s Plane Crash In California Lake

Climate change is worsening heatwaves and droughts, fueling wildfires and stressing electrical grids (see links below), but it’s also helping to solve 56-year-old mysteries. So...

2 days ago

Climate Change

Extreme Heat + Broken Gas & Coal Plants Threaten Texas Grid

Dangerously high temperatures are gripping the West, with more to life- and grid-threatening heat expected in the coming days. Phoenix hit at least 113°F...

3 days ago

Buildings

Colorado Environmental & Equity Legislative Roundup

Originally published on NRDC Expert Blog. By Ariana Gonzalez, Director, Colorado Policy, Climate & Clean Energy Program After months of drafting, negotiating, and rallying around...

5 days ago

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.