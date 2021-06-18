Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica
Photo by Chanan Bos, CleanTechnica.

Biomass

EU Considering Tighter Biomass Carbon Accounting

Published

In response to evidence that it may be worse for the climate than burning coal and gas, the EU is considering tightening rules governing the classification of wood and wood pellets as “renewable energy.”

About 20% of EU energy comes from renewable sources, and biomass, including wood pellets, accounts for nearly two-thirds of renewable energy generated in the EU under current rules.

Biomass has been considered climate neutral because trees will eventually grow back, but that accounting fails to address the complexity of the carbon cycle and reality of the timber industry. It’s a calculation Asbjørn Torvanger, a senior researcher at the Centre for International Climate Research in Oslo, Norway, described to Energy Monitor as “a simplification of greenhouse gas accounting, [based on] limited knowledge of the timing and permanency of carbon storage in forests and soil.”

Wood pellet manufacturing in the American South to satisfy UK and EU demand based on that carbon accounting loophole is primarily located in Black and poor communities. The highly-polluting industry, cultivating plantations (of trees), and harming Black bodies, primarily for European benefit, has drawn obvious parallels to the cotton trade and slavery.

Sources: ReutersEnergy MonitorFT $

Originally published by Nexus Media (image added by editor).

Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
In this article:, , , , , , ,
Written By

A syndicated newswire covering climate, energy, policy, art and culture.

Comments
Comments

#1 most loved electric vehicle, solar energy, and battery news & analysis site in the world.

 

Support our work today!

Advertisement

Advertise with CleanTechnica to get your company in front of millions of monthly readers.

Power CleanTechnica: $3/Month

Tesla News Solar News EV News Data Reports

Advertisement

EV Sales Charts, Graphs, & Stats

Advertisement

Our Electric Car Driver Report

 
Read our new report on electric car drivers, what they desire, and what they require.

30 Electric Car Benefits

Tesla Model 3 Video

Renewable Energy 101 In Depth

solar power facts

Tesla News

EV Reviews

Home Efficiency

You May Also Like

Clean Transport

UN Greenwashes Shipping with Hopelessly Weak Carbon Efficiency Target

Originally published on Transport & Environment. By Eoin Bannon The global shipping fleet will be required to reduce its carbon intensity by just 1.5% a year...

2 hours ago

Air Quality

Tackling the Barriers to Electric Car Clubs in the UK

Originally published on Transport & Environment. By Eoin Bannon The average British car sits parked for more than 95% of the time, and when used rarely...

3 hours ago

Cars

Get Ready for a Massive Paradigm Shift in the Auto Sector

The dream of an electric car future began to crystallize in 2010. That’s the year Tesla went public. Soon after, Tesla introduced its Model S sedan. By...

2 days ago
offshore wind USA New York New Jersey offshore wind USA New York New Jersey

Clean Power

Brooklyn To Deploy Old Navy Yard For New Offshore Wind Ventures

A massive treasure chest of offshore wind energy lies between New York and New Jersey, and it is finally available for the taking.

2 days ago

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.