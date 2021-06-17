The Himiway Escape Electric Bike — CleanTechnica Review

The Himiway Escape is a moped-style e-bike with a fixed-height seat and dual suspension. It was designed to make it easy for riders at all levels of fitness to get around on an electric bike, and after spending a few weeks riding around town on it, we wholeheartedly agree.

First and foremost, the Escape is designed as a moped-style bike. That starts with an extremely durable full suspension frame with a motorcycle style fixed seat. The design makes it super easy to simply hop onto the bike and throttle away to your destination. A small rack sticks out from behind the single passenger seat, giving owners the option to add a seat extension for a second passenger, a basket, or some panniers.

Himiway offers a wide range of accessories for its bikes that make it easy to kit it out for delivery, commuting, or just everyday play right from the factory. We loved how easy it was to just hop onto the Escape and get out on the town. Rides to the park with the family were a breeze and a joy. It is truly a workhorse of an e-bike with an extremely low barrier of entry.

The 750-watt rear hub motor packed plenty of power to haul us and our gear around, and the Escape was built to work. With a carrying capacity of 330 pounds, it was able to comfortably carry my wife and I around town. It might not sound like much, but the ability to quickly hop onto a bike as a couple makes it easy to run out to pickup groceries, grab coffee, or visit the library.

And really, that’s just about the best thing any electric vehicle can do to electrify transit: make it easy to electrify as many miles as possible. Tossing a basket or cargo bag onto the rear rack transforms the Escape into a not so lean, green gear-hauling machine. It’s the perfect setup to run down to the store for enough groceries for dinner or for a week.

In our testing, the Escape held up well on the range front, easily hauling me around for 25 miles per charge with zero assistance from my feeble legs. Cranking up my contribution to the procession, I was able to hit those same 25 miles with about half the battery remaining. Scaling my experience up, the Escape is on track for the ~45 miles per charge Himiway estimates and that’s a very healthy amount of range to cover most daily commutes.

As a 6’2″, 200-pound man, I found the Escape an extremely comfortable bike to cruise around town on, but not so great to pedal on. It’s a lot like the three little bears. It might be just right for a few people, but it’s going to be a bit too tall or a bit too short for folks on either end of the ideal height. I did love how the BMX-style cruiser bars gave the bike a wide range of adjustment for the handlebar height and front to back position.

We found it most comfortable to use the pedals to get the bike moving and quickly follow up with a burst of throttle to get everything moving. It’s deceivingly easy to ride and we had to constantly keep reminding ourselves just how easy it was to get up to 20 mph. Safety first, my friends.

The Escape comes with a set of integrated front and rear LED lights to improve the safety of riding at all hours of the day. The rear light is nice and bright and the dual beam front headlight is the brightest and most illuminating e-bike headlight we’ve seen.

On the comfort side of things, the Escape boasts a fixed-height seat that makes cruising around town on the throttle a breeze. The oversized 20″ x 4″ tires absorb most of the smaller bumps in the road, with the dual front and rear suspension working together to mitigate larger hits. The result is an extremely comfortable ride that makes it a fun bike to ride whether you’re pedaling or not.

When it comes time to slow down, the Escape is equipped with a set of front and rear hydraulic brakes that provide a reassuring amount of grip on the 180mm rotors.

Overall, the Himiway Escape offers up an impressive amount of functionality for its $1,699 price tag. Most moped-style electric bikes with this much capability are pushing the $2,000 price tag, but Himiway manages to pack a comparable amount of bike in at a much more attractive price point.

For all the juicy details about the Himiway Escape or to order one, head over to its online home.

Himiway Escape Electric Bike Specs

Motor : 750 watt brushless rear hub motor

: 750 watt brushless rear hub motor Battery : 48 v, 14 Ah, 672 Wh removable frame-integrated battery

: 48 v, 14 Ah, 672 Wh removable frame-integrated battery Range : 45+ mi per charge

: 45+ mi per charge Assist : 5 levels of pedal assist + right-mounted twist throttle

: 5 levels of pedal assist + right-mounted twist throttle Charging Time : 6-7 hours

: 6-7 hours Frame Material : 6061 Aluminum

: 6061 Aluminum Lighting : Integrated front and rear LED headlights

: Integrated front and rear LED headlights Tires : 20″ x 4″ Kenda fat tires

: 20″ x 4″ Kenda fat tires Brakes : Front and rear 180mm hydraulic disc brakes

: Front and rear 180mm hydraulic disc brakes Gearing : 7 speed Shimano Altus-based system w/14-28 tooth rear cassette

: 7 speed Shimano Altus-based system w/14-28 tooth rear cassette Weight Capacity : 330 lb

: 330 lb Weight : 92 lb

: 92 lb Price: $1,699