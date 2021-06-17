Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica

Cars

Tesla Raj’s Deep Dive Inside Tesla’s Hot New Plaid Model S

Published

Tesla Raj has shared a deep dive inside Tesla’s new Plaid Model S. His friend Logan, a member of the group Tesla Owners of Silicon Valley, owns the vehicle Raj featured. Some key parts of the video include the new UI, the yoke steering wheel, and smart shift.

The New UI

In the new UI, the Home button is in the far left corner. It brings you into the car’s interface.

The first major difference is that there are no stalks for going into drive, reverse, neutral, or park. “So, with no stalks, how do you put the car in drive or reverse?” He then points to the side of the display and said that this is basically the stalk. On the side of the computer, you can see a little road graphic with a visual of the vehicle. Kind of like the scroll bar on the right side of a computer.

“You press on the brake and just slide this up,” he explained, while pressing on the car icon and sliding it up.

Raj also demonstrates the radio controls and shows how the widget can be brought down or moved across the screen to the right side. Raj also found another dock or menu bar that is easy to access from the main one. The UI is much more customizable than it’s ever been before.

Cyberpunk 77?

Cyberpunk 77, Raj found out, wasn’t available in the car, but he heard that Tesla was using it in the event to demonstrate just how powerful the Plaid Model S computer is. Perhaps it is on the way. “Maybe it might become available later on. But I am hearing rumblings that the Cyberpunk that was displayed during the presentation wasn’t actually loaded in the car. It was just merely being used as a demonstration to show you how powerful the computer was. So that leaves a lot to be asked here whether Cyberpunk is actually going to become available in the car.” (Editor’s note: It seems likely that it will be in the car soon but just hasn’t been added via software update yet.)

“There is a new game — it’s called Sky Force — and this has two players; supports controllers or the touchscreen. …

“Will there be an app store of games? I don’t know, but right now, they’re not coming with Cyberpunk. They’re not coming with Witcher. They’re not coming with those big AAA titles. Maybe we’ll see them in the future. Maybe we won’t. Just know that the gaming computer that’s in there is pretty crazy. Maybe this is a call out from Tesla to say, ‘hey, if you’ve got something dope, send it to us and we’ll put it in the car,’ or something.”

Noise Cancellation

Noise cancellation is provided by a device that is embedded in the shoulders of the seat, but is not activated yet. “Right here on these perforated seats — right here is where there is a device. It’s actually really hard here. You can feel that there is something here on the seat and that’s where it’s built in. That’s where some of the technology is built in according to the manual.” He added that it will probably be unlocked via a software update.

The Yoke

Raj gives a rundown on the buttons on the yoke. The buttons on the right side include the horn, speed control, windshield wiper, and voice command. The buttons on the left include the high beams and the left and right turn signals. The middle doesn’t function as a horn, but it does contain the airbag.

“As far as the yoke is concerned, how many turns does it take to fully turn right or left?” He then demonstrated. One full turn and a half from the center for a full left or right.

Raj also pointed out that for driving, there’s a nice elbow rest to help keep your arms balanced while using the yoke. “It’s actually really easy and quite comfortable.”

“This feels very comfortable resting my elbow on the armrest here and then driving just like this,” he said while demonstrating. There are also several options for making a turn: using both hands or a single hand. “It’s really nice just to be able to see out in front of you and not have to see the steering wheel.”

There’s much, much more in the video. Raj also covers the interior accents, center console, rear display, HVAC, and more in his video. You can watch his full video here.

Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
In this article:, , , , , , , ,
Written By

Johnna Crider is a Louisiana native who likes crawfish, gems, minerals, EVs, and advocates for sustainability. Johnna is also the host of GettingStoned.online, a jewelry artisan and a $TSLA shareholder.

Comments
Comments

#1 most loved electric vehicle, solar energy, and battery news & analysis site in the world.

 

Support our work today!

Advertisement

Advertise with CleanTechnica to get your company in front of millions of monthly readers.

Power CleanTechnica: $3/Month

Tesla News Solar News EV News Data Reports

Advertisement

EV Sales Charts, Graphs, & Stats

Advertisement

Our Electric Car Driver Report

 
Read our new report on electric car drivers, what they desire, and what they require.

30 Electric Car Benefits

Tesla Model 3 Video

Renewable Energy 101 In Depth

solar power facts

Tesla News

EV Reviews

Home Efficiency

You May Also Like

Cars

New Tesla Model S Plaid Owner Shares Yoke Driving Experience: “Embrace the yoke for what it is”

Omar Sultan, who took delivery of his new Tesla Model S Plaid a few days ago, has been sharing some of his experiences. In...

2 hours ago

Coal

ERCOT Is Having Problems With Electricity In Texas Again, And Summer Has Only Begun

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) isn’t so reliable these days, and it recently announced that it has some tight grid conditions due...

3 hours ago

Cars

Tuopu: Tesla Leads The Auto Industry By At Least 5 Years

China-based Ningbo Tuopu Group Co. Ltd (Tuopu) recently stated in its most recent earnings call that Tesla has a five year gap on other...

5 hours ago

Cars

Tesla’s Plaid Model S Is Melting ICE With Practically Alien Technology That Could Catch UFOs

The folks over at Unplugged Performance have been testing a Tesla Model S Plaid at the WeatherTech Laguna Seca Raceway. Randy Pobst got his...

5 hours ago

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.