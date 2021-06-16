Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica

Climate Change

Drought Reveals 1960s Plane Crash In California Lake

Published

Climate change is worsening heatwaves and droughts, fueling wildfires and stressing electrical grids (see links below), but it’s also helping to solve 56-year-old mysteries. So there’s that? Historically low water levels at California’s Folsom Lake enabled the discovery of an airplane bearing a remarkable resemblance to the Piper Comanche 250 that crashed into the lake on New Year’s Day of 1965, killing four people. Usually, the lake at that point is so deep that sonar imaging could never reach it, but the outlines of the plane are clearly visible in what is now only 160 feet of water.

Only one victim’s body was ever recovered, but Katherine Radican told ABC News her husband Frank Wilcox, who died just three years ago, spent nearly his entire life searching the area for signs of his brother who perished in the crash. Local officials will meet with the company that discovered the plane to evaluate the possibility of recovering it.

Sources: ABCEartherCBSThe GuardianNew York PostThe IndependentInsiderCBS LACBS Sacramento; Climate Signals background: Drought

Originally published by Nexus Media (image added by editor).

Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
In this article:, ,
Written By

A syndicated newswire covering climate, energy, policy, art and culture.

Comments
Comments

#1 most loved electric vehicle, solar energy, and battery news & analysis site in the world.

 

Support our work today!

Advertisement

Advertise with CleanTechnica to get your company in front of millions of monthly readers.

Power CleanTechnica: $3/Month

Tesla News Solar News EV News Data Reports

Advertisement

EV Sales Charts, Graphs, & Stats

Advertisement

Our Electric Car Driver Report

 
Read our new report on electric car drivers, what they desire, and what they require.

30 Electric Car Benefits

Tesla Model 3 Video

Renewable Energy 101 In Depth

solar power facts

Tesla News

EV Reviews

Home Efficiency

You May Also Like

Climate Change

Marine Protected Areas Key To Our Future

Originally published on NRDC Expert Blog. By Alison Chase We need our ocean, but it is under tremendous strain. Reading through the 2021 National Ocean Month proclamation, it’s...

18 hours ago

Air Quality

California Legislative Update

Originally published on NRDC Expert Blog. By Victoria Rome  Many bills are working their way through the California Legislature having survived votes in their house...

1 day ago

Clean Power

U.S. Energy Department Announces Winners of Annual Collegiate Wind Competition

The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) joined universities and wind energy experts from across the country on Friday to announce the winners of the...

1 day ago

Climate Change

Extreme Heat + Broken Gas & Coal Plants Threaten Texas Grid

Dangerously high temperatures are gripping the West, with more to life- and grid-threatening heat expected in the coming days. Phoenix hit at least 113°F...

1 day ago

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.