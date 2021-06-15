U.S. Energy Department Releases Request for Information on Electric Vehicle Grid Integration

The U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy (EERE), and DOE’s Office of Electricity (OE), have announced a request for information (RFI) seeking feedback from industry, academia, research laboratories, government agencies, and other stakeholders on issues related to integrating electric vehicles (EVs) with the grid.

Electrification is a key part of our strategy to decarbonize the transportation sector. As the EV market continues to grow, it is important to examine the potential impact on grid reliability and resiliency as a result of that integration and to ensure we achieve our goal of a carbon-free electricity sector by 2035.

This RFI is being jointly issued by EERE’s Vehicle Technologies Office and OE’s Advanced Grid Research and Development Division. Collaboration across offices is one way in which DOE is developing affordable, efficient, and clean transportation options to tackle the climate crisis and accelerate the development of innovative transportation technologies.

Through this RFI, DOE is soliciting input in five categories:

An evaluation of the use of EVs to maintain the reliability of the electric grid. The impact of grid integration on EVs. The impacts to the electric grid of increased penetration by EVs. Research on the standards needed to integrate EVs with the grid, including communications systems, protocols, and charging stations. The cybersecurity challenges and needs associated with electrifying the transportation sector.

The Energy Act of 2020 directed DOE to submit to Congress a “Vehicles to Grid Integration Assessment Report.” Stakeholders are requested to provide research and development results, reports, or other information for past, present, or planned projects that are relevant to the five categories, which will be included in this report to Congress.

This is solely a request for information and not a funding opportunity announcement (FOA). DOE is not accepting applications. Learn more about RFI response guidelines.

