Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica
Drought Conditions Continue in Spring 2021, via NASA Earth Observatory.

Climate Change

Extreme Heat + Broken Gas & Coal Plants Threaten Texas Grid

Published

Dangerously high temperatures are gripping the West, with more to life- and grid-threatening heat expected in the coming days.

Phoenix hit at least 113°F over the weekend and temperatures from the Southwest to Northern Rockies are forecast to be 15–25°F above average.

Texas officials are already asking customers to conserve electricity, as the extreme heat, combined with multiple gas and coal plants broken down and offline for repairs, have created an unusual early electricity shortfall just months after widespread blackouts led to hundreds of deaths across the state.

Climate change makes extreme heat and heatwaves longer, more frequent, and more intense. Combined with the current climate-fueled megadrought, wildfire danger is also exceptionally high.

Nearly 40 million people as far north as the Canadian Border could see triple-digit highs this week, and some parts of Arizona, including Phoenix, could see overnight lows in the 90s, which are often more dangerous because the human body is deprived of its nocturnal cool-down period and and cooling shelters for those without air-conditioners are closed. The heat will also be especially deadly for those who work outside like farmworkers and cannot escape the heat without risking loss of income.

Sources: Washington Post $, EartherNBCAxios; Texas gas & coal breakdowns: ForbesBloomberg $; Climate Signals background: Extreme heat and heatwavesDroughtWildfires

Originally published by Nexus Media.

Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
In this article:, , , , , , , ,
Written By

A syndicated newswire covering climate, energy, policy, art and culture.

Comments
Comments

#1 most loved electric vehicle, solar energy, and battery news & analysis site in the world.

 

Support our work today!

Advertisement

Advertise with CleanTechnica to get your company in front of millions of monthly readers.

Power CleanTechnica: $3/Month

Tesla News Solar News EV News Data Reports

Advertisement

EV Sales Charts, Graphs, & Stats

Advertisement

Our Electric Car Driver Report

 
Read our new report on electric car drivers, what they desire, and what they require.

30 Electric Car Benefits

Tesla Model 3 Video

Renewable Energy 101 In Depth

solar power facts

Tesla News

EV Reviews

Home Efficiency

You May Also Like

Air Quality

California Legislative Update

Originally published on NRDC Expert Blog. By Victoria Rome  Many bills are working their way through the California Legislature having survived votes in their house...

2 hours ago

Clean Power

U.S. Energy Department Announces Winners of Annual Collegiate Wind Competition

The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) joined universities and wind energy experts from across the country on Friday to announce the winners of the...

4 hours ago

Autonomous Vehicles

Waymo & J.B. Hunt Team Up To Bring Autonomous Freight Trucks To Texas

Autonomous driving technology company Waymo has teamed up with Arkansas-based transportation logistics company J.B. Hunt for a pilot project designed to test the use...

1 day ago

Buildings

Colorado Environmental & Equity Legislative Roundup

Originally published on NRDC Expert Blog. By Ariana Gonzalez, Director, Colorado Policy, Climate & Clean Energy Program After months of drafting, negotiating, and rallying around...

2 days ago

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.