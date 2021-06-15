Connect with us

image source: Google Maps, courtesy of RESOURCES AND INFORMATION TO OPPOSE THE MVP SOUTHGATE EXTENSION.

Community Activists in Virginia Fight Gas Pipeline & Environmental Injustice

Community activists in Virginia are continuing their fight against a non-viral public health threat, E&E reports. The already-behind-schedule and over-budget Mountain Valley Pipeline would transport gas 303 miles from West Virginia to southern Virginia and potentially an additional 75 miles into North Carolina. A compressor station for that “Southgate Extension” would be located less than half a mile from two other similar facilities and local advocates say the pipeline’s developers have failed to prevent disproportionate harm from the compressor station on residents.

Last year, a federal appeals court blocked a similar compressor station for the now-defunct Atlantic Coast Pipeline for failing to account for the harm that the compressor’s pollution would inflict on the nearby mostly-Black Union Hill community. Elizabeth Jones and her husband Anderson, who live on land home to generations of Anderson’s Black and Native American ancestors and have already had a swath of their land seized for the Mountain Valley pipeline, hope to block it as well. “They have taken part of our century-old farmland,” Elizabeth said. “This so-called project has been doing nothing but undermining our property values, our health,” she added. “And we need to do something about it.”

Originally published by Nexus Media (image added by editor).

Featured image source: Google Maps, courtesy of RESOURCES AND INFORMATION TO OPPOSE THE MVP SOUTHGATE EXTENSION.

