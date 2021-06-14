Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica
Image credit: BoxPower

Clean Power

PG&E Commissions Microgrid Near Yosemite National Park

A microgrid designed and built by BoxPower is serving PG&E customers in a remote area near Yosemite National Park.

Published

Pacific Gas & Electric, the utility company that serves much of northern California, has commissioned the first of many standalone microgrids in Mariposa county near Yosemite National Park. Built and installed by BoxPower, the remote grid will permanently replace the overhead distribution power lines that once served a handful of customers in Briceburg, a community located in a High Fire Threat District of the Sierra Nevada foothills. The new microgrid will improve reliability while significantly reducing the risk of wildfires in the area.

The hybrid system uses solar combined with battery energy storage and backup propane generators to provide a permanent supply of electrical energy to remote customers as an alternative to using traditional poles and overhead wires.

BoxPower says such microgrids may be used to supply other remote locations that are served by conventional transmission lines that traverse other HFTD areas. The microgrids are expected to cost less to build and maintain than building and servicing transmission lines. BoxPower has previously installed two of its microgrid systems in Puerto Rico.

“PG&E is eager to deliver the benefits of remote grids to our customers, and we intend to expand the use of standalone power systems as an alternative to certain existing distribution lines, providing enhanced reliability with a lower risk profile and at a lower total cost,” says Jason Glickman, executive vice president for engineering, planning and strategy at PG&E. The PG&E customers receiving electric service from the Briceburg Remote Grid include two residences, a visitor center, and telecommunications and transportation facilities.

The microgrid will be 89% powered by renewable energy from a BoxPower SolarContainer and a ground mounted solar array rated at 36.5 kW DC. The system includes a 27.2 kW / 68.4 kWh lithium ferro phosphate battery energy storage system manufactured by BoxPower. There are also two 35 kW propane generators integrated into the system and a fire suppression system to protect the hardware and the facility.

PG&E and BoxPower will be able to monitor and control the system via satellite and cellular connectivity, with capabilities for remote performance management, safety diagnostics, alarms, reporting, and automated refueling notifications. The containerized microgrid system is designed for rapid deployment and scalability, streamlining future replication at similar sites. PG&E has identified hundreds of potential locations for remote grids and is targeting up to 20 operational remote grid sites by the end of 2022.

“BoxPower is proud to play an important role in bringing clean, reliable, and fire-safe power to rural energy consumers through our work with PG&E and other utility companies,” Angelo Campus, CEO of BoxPower tells CleanTechnica in an email.  “PG&E is leading the industry shift in California in terms of using remote grids specifically for wildfire mitigation purposes. PG&E’s example is one that other utilities in the state and across the West may be eager to follow in the face of worsening drought and extreme wildfire conditions.”

Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
In this article:, , , ,
Written By

Steve writes about the interface between technology and sustainability from his homes in Florida and Connecticut or anywhere else the Singularity may lead him. You can follow him on Twitter but not on any social media platforms run by evil overlords like Facebook.

Comments
Comments

#1 most loved electric vehicle, solar energy, and battery news & analysis site in the world.

 

Support our work today!

Advertisement

Advertise with CleanTechnica to get your company in front of millions of monthly readers.

Power CleanTechnica: $3/Month

Tesla News Solar News EV News Data Reports

Advertisement

EV Sales Charts, Graphs, & Stats

Advertisement

Our Electric Car Driver Report

 
Read our new report on electric car drivers, what they desire, and what they require.

30 Electric Car Benefits

Tesla Model 3 Video

Renewable Energy 101 In Depth

solar power facts

Tesla News

EV Reviews

Home Efficiency

You May Also Like

Clean Power

New Video Offers In-Depth Look At Tesla Energy

Originally posted on EVANNEX. by Charles Morris There’s an intimate connection between electric vehicles and renewable energy, and that connection — both literally and symbolically —...

June 5, 2021

Clean Power

Electric Buses Get Solar Charging & Battery Backup On Martha’s Vineyard

Half the buses on the island of Martha's Vineyard are now electric. But the real news is that they will be recharged using solar...

May 26, 2021

Cars

BMW Electric Vehicle Drivers in California Get Green Energy Option via Smart Charging

There are many reasons to switch to electric cars instead of fossil fuel cars — better performance, quieter driving, lower operating and maintenance costs,...

March 24, 2021
wind turbines wind turbines

Clean Power

America’s Electrical Grid Has A Transmission Problem — How To Move Electricity From Here To There?

Providing electrical power when and where it is needed will be a challenge as the Earth's climate changes. Are humans up to the task?

February 22, 2021

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.