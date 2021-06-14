Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica

Clean Power

Indian Gas Utility Plans To Bid For 400 Megawatts Of Solar Power

Published

India’s largest gas utility, GAIL India, has announced plans to participate in renewable energy auctions, marking its first foray towards competitive auctions.

According to a recent statement, GAIL will bid for 400 megawatts of solar power capacity in a tender issued by the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI). The capacity would be spread across three projects planned to be commissioned in the state of Madhya Pradesh.

GAIL owns limited renewable energy capacity, mostly in the form of rooftop solar projects and some wind energy projects. The company, however, has been aggressively looking for acquisitions and partnerships. GAIL had submitted a bid worth US$640 million to acquire 873 megawatts of operational wind energy capacity from IL&FS Wind Energy Limited, a subsidiary of the troubled financial company Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services Limited. However, it lost out to Japan-based Orix, which already owned a minority stake in IL&FS Wind Energy.

According to media reports, GAIL was also in talks with one of India’s largest solar power companies, Acme Cleantech Solutions. Last year, GAIL was reportedly in talks to acquire 49-74% stake in the company, which had 5.5 gigawatts of solar portfolio that that time.

There were also media reports in 2019 that GAIL may partner with Exxon-Mobil to develop a renewable energy platform. There has been no update on the development since. It has, however, formed a partnership with another government-owned company, BHEL, for the development of solar power projects. BHEL is a manufacturer of solar modules and also provides EPC services.

With the planned participation in the SECI solar power tender, GAIL will join other government-owned companies that have recently participated in renewable energy competitive auctions. NTPC, Coal India and SJVN recently secured rights to develop solar power projects in state as well as national-level tenders.

Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
In this article:, , , , ,
Written By

An avid follower of latest developments in the Indian renewable energy sector.

Comments
Comments

#1 most loved electric vehicle, solar energy, and battery news & analysis site in the world.

 

Support our work today!

Advertisement

Advertise with CleanTechnica to get your company in front of millions of monthly readers.

Power CleanTechnica: $3/Month

Tesla News Solar News EV News Data Reports

Advertisement

EV Sales Charts, Graphs, & Stats

Advertisement

Our Electric Car Driver Report

 
Read our new report on electric car drivers, what they desire, and what they require.

30 Electric Car Benefits

Tesla Model 3 Video

Renewable Energy 101 In Depth

solar power facts

Tesla News

EV Reviews

Home Efficiency

You May Also Like

CleanTechnica-Solar-Panel-Farm-1-scaled watermark CleanTechnica-Solar-Panel-Farm-1-scaled watermark

Clean Power

SoftBank To Exit India Solar Business In US$3.5 Billion Deal

After months of speculation, SoftBank is ready to exit India’s renewable energy business. The Japanese investor will sell its entire stake in SB Energy...

May 24, 2021
India x CleanTech India x CleanTech

Clean Power

India X Cleantech — May 2021

Originally published on Future Trends. Welcome to another issue of our new India x Cleantech series! On a monthly basis, we are pulling news...

May 18, 2021
CleanTechnica-Solar-Panel-Farm-1-scaled watermark CleanTechnica-Solar-Panel-Farm-1-scaled watermark

Clean Power

India Announces $600 Million Incentives Scheme For Solar Manufacturing

The Indian government has announced a new incentive scheme to boost manufacturing in the solar power sector. Through this scheme, the government plans to...

May 8, 2021

Clean Power

India’s Tata Power Renewable Energy Plans $470 Million IPO For Yieldco

One of India’s leading renewable energy companies — Tata Power Renewable Energy — has announced plans for a public listing of its infrastructure investment...

May 2, 2021

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.