How & When To Watch Tesla Model S Plaid Delivery Event

Want to see the Tesla Model S Plaid reveal? Here it is.

Published

You can now watch the event right here:

In just a few hours, Tesla will be delivering the first Tesla Model S Plaid customer cars to some lucky humans in Fremont, California. As a reminder, the hot new Tesla Model S Plaid can go from 0 to 60 MPH in a tad under 2 seconds, a shocking accomplishment that makes it the quickest production car in history. This beats the Porsche 918 Spyder, a supercar that had a starting price of nearly $1 million. And, while it was a “production car,” only 918 were produced.

As Tesla likes to do, and fans love to see, the company is hosting an event to celebrate the new product hitting the market. We are lucky to have a writer attending the event (… after just one hour of sleep), so stay tuned for more from the ground later this evening and beyond. However, most of us will just be glued to a screen trying to get a distant sense of what 0–60 MPH in 1.99 seconds. But, yes, let’s get to how you glue yourself to the screen.

First of all, although Tesla initially said that the event would be “streamed live on June 10, 7pm Pacific,” the place to view it had a countdown clock showing a later time. And, in the past couple of hours, Tesla provided an update that the start time has shifted to 8:30 pm Pacific Time.

Again, if you want to watch live, here’s the link: livestream.tesla.com

We’ll be sure to have more later once the show begins!

