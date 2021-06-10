Electrify America Releases New Electrify Home Charging Station

Nothing is easier than home EV charging. Even using a simple electricity outlet, the convenience of it trumps free EV charging most of the time for me. However, for those who are not at home as much or who have especially long daily drives, speeding things up a bit with a home EV charging station can be useful. Plus, it’s fun. For those who need (or just want) a home EV charging station, Electrify America has a new station on the market for you to consider.

The Electrify Home “HomeStation” is available for $649 and includes free shipping. Though, there’s also a cost to install a station. On that topic, the company writes, “Customers choosing to have a professional electrician install their new Level 2 charger can choose among three different installation packages offered by a third-party service provider to select the one that best fits their installation needs. Custom installation services are also available via this provider. Installation packages begin at $695.”

Like many other home electric vehicle chargers, the HomeStation is WiFi connected and can be used to schedule charging for a specific time, to check on charging status, or to start or stop charging via your phone. You can also adjust charging power with it.

One special benefit of the HomeStation is that you can control it with the same Electrify America app that you may use for fast charging on road trips. “Switching back and forth between Electrify America’s public network of more than 2,600 DC fast chargers and the Level 2 HomeStation unit is a breeze, helping users keep track of all their charging history in one app,” Electrify America writes.

Amazon Alexa integration is also on the way, but apparently wasn’t quite ready for launch.

Some of the key specs on this charger are as follows:

9.6 kW

40 amps (but can also be adjusted to 32 amps or 16 amps)

can add up to 33 miles an hour.

The charging station comes with a 24-foot charging cable and can be installed inside or outside.

While you really shouldn’t have to worry about repairs, if you do run into an unfortunate situation, the HomeStation comes with a 3-year limited warranty and 24-hour customer service.

Related: Volkswagen To Slash Shipping Emissions. Electrify America Debuts Home Charging Portal