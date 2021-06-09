Worsening Monsoons, Assassinated Activist, Broken US Infrastructure Negotiations — Nexus Media News Roundup

Connect with us

The following are three short news pieces from Nexus Media.

A Million Years Of Mud: Climate Change Will Make Monsoons Worse

Photo by Sonika Agarwal on Unsplash. Beautiful and green monsoon road clicked at Malshej Ghat in Maharashtra, India.

Climate change will likely worsen monsoons affecting one-fifth of the world’s population, new research suggests. The study, published Friday in Science Advances, assessing data from the past million years, supports previous research showing global warming caused by burning fossil fuels like gas, oil and coal will lead to more unpredictable and extreme rainfall during South Asia’s monsoon season. While monsoons always dump large amounts of water, the risk of “catastrophically strong” seasons is made worse by climate change, Anders Levermann, a professor of the dynamics of the climate system at the Potsdam Institute in Germany who was not involved in the new paper, told the New York Times.

Sources: New York Times $; Climate Signals Background: Cyclonic storms

Courtesy of Nexus Media.

Brazilian Land Rights Activist Assassinated

Brazilian land rights defender Fernando dos Santos Araújo was executed in January of this year, nearly four years after witnessing the massacre of his boyfriend and nine others by military police for cultivating land not legally their own. Araújo was a key witness in the investigation and was targeted, other land defenders believe, for both his courage to tell what he had seen and because he was gay. The sweeping feature explores the intersection of land rights, homophobia, deforestation, and societal inequities in the Brazilian landless workers movement.

Source: Atmos

Courtesy of Nexus Media.

White House-GOP Infrastructure Negotiations Break Down

White House, USA. Image by Kyle Field, CleanTechnica.

As President Biden ended infrastructure negotiations with Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va) after the GOP refused to compromise, his top domestic climate advisor said some of the current climate and clean energy provisions would likely not be included in future legislation. While National Climate Advisor Gina McCarthy insisted to Politico that the administration was still “going for it” on climate investments in the infrastructure plan, she acknowledged, “every piece like a clean electricity standard may not end [up] in the final version.” Because Sens. Joe Manchin (D-W. Va) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) oppose eliminating or reforming the filibuster, a clean electricity standard, among other policies, would need to pass the 50-50 Senate with at least 60 votes.

While talks on a bipartisan legislative package will continue with a group of 5 Republican and 5 Democratic Senators, any climate- or clean energy-focused provisions will likely need to be passed through the more restrictive budget reconciliation process.

Sources: Negotiations: PoliticoWashington Post $, APNew York Times $, The HillNBCNPRCNNWall Street  Journal $, USA TodayE&E $, CNBC; McCarthy: Politico

Courtesy of Nexus Media.

