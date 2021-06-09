Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica
credit: NRDC https://www.nrdc.org/stories/what-keystone-pipeline

Fossil Fuels

TC Energy Cancels Keystone XL Pipeline

In the face of fierce opposition, TC Energy has decided to abandon its plan to build the Keystone XL pipeline.

Published

More than a decade ago, TC Energy, which at the time was called TransCanada, began planning for the Keystone XL pipeline to bring oil from the Alberta tar sands to Steele City, Nebraska, where it would be trans-shipped to various US refineries, many of them along the coast of the Gulf of Mexico. If built, the pipeline would have carried more than 35 million gallons a day of the foulest, dirtiest oil to be found anywhere in the galaxy.

On his first day in office, President Joe Biden did two things — he rejoined the Paris climate treaty and cancelled the permit that allowed the Keystone XL pipeline to cross the US border, saying if allowed to proceed, the pipeline “would not be consistent with my administration’s economic and climate imperatives.” Canadian government protested long and loudly, but to no avail. The project that was supposed to cost under $5 billion had ballooned to nearly double that amount, thanks to determined opposition from environmental groups and Indigenous communities.

The reaction from politicians was predictable. Senator John Barasso of Wyoming huffed, “President Biden killed the Keystone XL Pipeline and with it, thousands of good-paying American jobs,” reports the Associated Press. “It’s unfortunate that political obstructionism led to the termination of the Keystone XL Pipeline,” Robin Rorick, vice president of midstream and industry operations at the American Petroleum Institute, told CNN. “This is a blow to U.S. energy security and a blow to the thousands of good paying union jobs this project would have supported.”

The attorneys general of 21 Republican-controlled states sued the administration for cancelling the cross-border permit. Now that suit has been rendered moot, as TC Energy has thrown in the towel.

Profits, Jobs, And The Environment

oil pipeline Keystone XL (Athabasca oil sands, Canada)

Alberta tar sands. Credit: NASA

The Keystone XL pipeline illustrates the tension between business and environment. The political leaders of Alberta have staked that province’s economic future on developing its tar sands, the dirtiest oil on Earth. “We remain disappointed and frustrated with the circumstances surrounding the Keystone XL project, including the cancellation of the presidential permit for the pipeline’s border crossing,” Alberta Premier Jason Kenney said in a statement.

Nobody wants to see people lose their jobs, but do corporations have the right to pollute the environment and make hundreds of thousands of people sick in pursuit of profits? Surely the people who build pipelines can build other things, like wind turbines and solar farms, no?

A second TC Energy pipeline network, known simply as Keystone, has been delivering crude from Canada’s oil sands since 2010. The company says on its website that pipeline has moved more than 3 billion barrels of crude from Alberta to an oil distribution site in Cushing, Oklahoma.

The Earth Breathes A Sigh Of Relief

“The cancellation of Keystone XL is a reminder that this project was never needed and never in the public interest, and that it is time for the fossil fuel era to rapidly come to a close,” David Turnbull, strategic communications director with Oil Change International, said in a statement.

There could be knock-on effects from the collapse of the Keystone XL pipeline. “The termination of this zombie pipeline sets precedent for President Biden and polluters to stop Line 3, Dakota Access, and all fossil fuel projects,” Kendall Mackey, campaign manager of 350.org’s Keep It in the Ground campaign, said in a statement.

The demise of Keystone XL coupled with the drubbing taken by Big Oil in court and in investment circles recently all suggest that fossil fuels are on the downslope worldwide … and not a moment too soon.

Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
In this article:, , , ,
Written By

Steve writes about the interface between technology and sustainability from his homes in Florida and Connecticut or anywhere else the Singularity may lead him. You can follow him on Twitter but not on any social media platforms run by evil overlords like Facebook.

Comments
Comments

#1 most loved electric vehicle, solar energy, and battery news & analysis site in the world.

 

Support our work today!

Advertisement

Advertise with CleanTechnica to get your company in front of millions of monthly readers.

Power CleanTechnica: $3/Month

Tesla News Solar News EV News Data Reports

Advertisement

EV Sales Charts, Graphs, & Stats

Advertisement

Our Electric Car Driver Report

 
Read our new report on electric car drivers, what they desire, and what they require.

30 Electric Car Benefits

Tesla Model 3 Video

Renewable Energy 101 In Depth

solar power facts

Tesla News

EV Reviews

Home Efficiency

You May Also Like

Climate Change

Migration From Central America Driven By Climate Change

Climate change is a major factor forcing Central Americans, left with no other option, to flee their homes, as the dual threats of drought...

5 hours ago

Batteries

US Department of Energy Announces Actions to Bolster Domestic Supply Chain of Advanced Batteries

In Concert with White House Report on Supply Chain Vulnerabilities, DOE Takes Immediate Steps to Create Jobs and Secure America’s Economic Competitiveness

1 day ago

Policy & Politics

Biden: Be Monumental for Public Lands & Ocean Conservation

Originally published on the NRDC Expert Blog. By Valerie Cleland  & Kabir Green  On his first day in office, President Biden signaled his commitment to our...

2 days ago

Buildings

Why Grid-Interactive Efficient Buildings Feature Prominently in Joe Biden’s Plans

Originally published on RMI.org. By John Matson The White House on May 17 announced a slate of new programs aimed at integrating US buildings into the...

5 days ago

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.