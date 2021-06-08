Connect with us

Drive Electric USA — CleanTech Talk Podcast

Drive Electric USA head Sam Spofforth and CleanTechnica CEO Zach Shahan talk about Drive Electric USA, new EV models, and electric vehicle adoption trends in the USA.

First, though, Sam is CEO of Clean Fuels Ohio, and he explained a bit what Clean Fuels Ohio does to advance EV awareness and adoption in Ohio. This is true on-the-ground work that moves minds and sells clean electric cars.

I also asked Sam to talk a bit about his thoughts on the US electric vehicle market at the moment. He highlighted long-term anticipation of a steep ramp in EV sales, still rather low EV market share as a percentage of overall auto sales in the country, and the fact that we’re finally getting some truly competitive, compelling mass-market electric vehicles coming to market that aren’t produced by a company called Tesla.

I then got him to explain what Drive Electric USA is, and he beautifully did so. In the most generic nutshell, it is about setting up good EV advocacy networks, brands, and initiatives in various states — not early leaders like California and Oregon, but in states that have been slower to adopt electric vehicles. Drive Electric USA includes several different working groups focused on moving EVs forward, groups centered around EV charging, dealerships, consumer education, and more.

Furthermore, we talked about a budding but massive effort to put fees on electric vehicles, something that is getting proposed in states across the United States. And Sam spoke extensively about helpful EV policies at the city, state, and federal level.

For much more, listen to the podcast!

