Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica
Fiido L3 Folding Electric Bike

Bicycles

The Fiido L3 Electric Bike — CleanTechnica Review

Published

Fiido has a line of innovative folding electric bikes and we were fortunate enough to get our hands on the brand new Fiido L3 to see what it’s capable of in some real world testing. On the surface, the L3 is a compact folding electric bike capped out with a beautifully comfortable cruiser saddle and a massive battery.

Fiido L3 Folding Electric Bike

As a folding bike, the L3 arrives almost completely assembled. We spent a few minutes to get it unpacked and out of the box and we were up and running in no time. Folding and unfolding the bike is a simple matter of lowering the seat post, folding the handlebar stem down vertically, and finally, folding the entire frame in half. It’s a quick process though it does result in a bit of a floppy package. The more compact size makes it easy to put the L3 in a trunk or store it on a shelf in the garage compared to traditional bikes.

Riding the Fiido L3 turned out to be quite a bit more fun than we expected. Because of its flexible folding bike design, it’s easy to adjust the handlebars and seat heights up and down to suit the needs of a wide range of riders. At 6’2″, I’m clearly at the upper edge of compatibility with the bike and I was impressed when both my young sons were able to comfortably ride it after a few quick adjustments.

Fiido L3 Folding Electric Bike

The bike is heavier than it looks like it should be on account of its massive 23.3 Ah battery. Most full-sized e-bikes come stocked with 14 Ah batteries, with folding e-bikes this size coming with batteries in the 7-9 Ah range.

The battery itself defines the L3, with the entire bike designed to be a long range cruiser bike. By long range, Fiido estimates the L3 will be able to achieve a staggering 155 miles (249.4 kilometers) of range per charge. Achieving that range requires the rider to contribute a reasonable amount of work, but let’s be honest here: it’s not likely anyone is going to ride the L3 (or any bike) that far in a single day.

Fiido L3 Folding Electric Bike

More realistically, the massive battery will be put to use on this single-speed bike to provide higher levels of assistance for shorter distances. We ran the L3 around our test routes, around town on errands, up and down the steep hills in the neighborhood, and still hardly put a dent in the capacity of this massive battery. The battery is further magnified by the fact that the power is only powering a 350 watt motor. It’s more than sufficient for the task, and hardly sips the electrons compared to the massive power draw of the US maximum 750 watt motors.

The L3’s status as a cruiser bike is further cemented by its luxurious seat. It’s more of a rectangle shape than a traditional seat and it is packed with comfort. A blend of foam up top and springs down below make for a very comfortable ride for such a compact seat. It’s not going to win any awards for making pedaling easier, but it does allow for a reasonable amount of leg movement.

Fiido L3 Folding Electric Bike

Up top, a left-mounted controller features an easy to read LCD screen with the speed prominently featured. It’s easy and intuitive to turn the bike on and off as well as to adjust the pedal assist mode from any of three different assist levels. A pair of external buttons were added to control the front light and to add a front horn that’s rather loud. I appreciate the addition of these safety features as they make riding a bike in all conditions safer.

Speaking of safety, the L3 comes with a pair of mechanical disc brakes that do a fair job of slowing the bike down. A set of front and rear headlights on the bike are wired directly into the battery, so there’s no need to charge them and they are rather bright. The bike also comes with a set of fenders to make commuting even more of a carefree affair.

Fiido L3 Folding Electric Bike

Overall, the Fiido L3 is an impressive entrant into the folding electric bike segment with an unparalleled amount of range per charge. It would be right at home in any RV, all but eliminating the need to worry about how charged up the battery is. The comfortable seat and small rack out back make it a suitable option for commuting to and from work, running errands around town, or to the gym.

The L3 is on the heavier side of the range of compact folding electric bikes, but that’s just the tradeoff that comes with such a massive battery. It is impressive Fiido is able to sell this bike for the current price of $999 given just how many features they’ve packed into it.

Head over to Fiido’s website for more information about the L3 or to order one.

Disclaimer: This review was sponsored by Fiido.

Fiido L3 Folding Electric Bike Specs

  • Motor: 350 watt rear hub motor
  • Battery: 48V, 23.2Ah
  • Range: Up to 155 mile range (250 km) per charge
  • Weight: 53 lb (24 kg)
  • Weight Capacity: 165 lb (75 kg)
  • Top Speed: 15.5 mph (25 kph)
  • Price: currently on sale for $999, regular price $1,099

All images credit: Kyle Field, CleanTechnica

Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
In this article:, ,
Written By

I'm a tech geek passionately in search of actionable ways to reduce the negative impact my life has on the planet, save money and reduce stress. Live intentionally, make conscious decisions, love more, act responsibly, play. The more you know, the less you need. As an activist investor, Kyle owns long term holdings in BYD, SolarEdge, and Tesla.

Comments
Comments

#1 most loved electric vehicle, solar energy, and battery news & analysis site in the world.

 

Support our work today!

Advertisement

Advertise with CleanTechnica to get your company in front of millions of monthly readers.

Power CleanTechnica: $3/Month

Tesla News Solar News EV News Data Reports

Advertisement

EV Sales Charts, Graphs, & Stats

Advertisement

Our Electric Car Driver Report

 
Read our new report on electric car drivers, what they desire, and what they require.

30 Electric Car Benefits

Tesla Model 3 Video

Renewable Energy 101 In Depth

solar power facts

Tesla News

EV Reviews

Home Efficiency

You May Also Like

Clean Transport

The GEEBEE — An Electric Scooter Aimed at Fleets

Electric micromobility is increasingly present in almost every type of vehicle imaginable; from e-bikes, to shared electric scooters, to one-wheels, skateboards and mopeds —...

May 26, 2021
Detroit Bikes E-Sparrow Electric Bike Detroit Bikes E-Sparrow Electric Bike

Bicycles

The Detroit Bikes E-Sparrow Electric Bike — CleanTechnica Review

Detroit Bikes was built on top of the well-worn foundation of decades of American manufacturing in Detroit, Michigan to bring not just American-designed, but...

May 20, 2021
Lectric Step-Thru 2.0 Folding E-Bike Lectric Step-Thru 2.0 Folding E-Bike

Bicycles

The Lectric Step-Thru 2.0 Folding E-Bike — CleanTechnica Review

The team over at Lectric eBikes in Phoenix, Arizona is hell bent on making electric bikes affordable and functional for the masses. The Lectric...

May 18, 2021
RadPower Radrunner e-bike RadPower Radrunner e-bike

Bicycles

The Rad Power Bikes RadRunner E-Bike — CleanTechnica Review

Rad Power Bikes’ RadRunner is a compact cruiser of an electric bike that packs a massive amount of fun and functionality into a smaller,...

May 17, 2021

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.