Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica
European Union
Image credit: Europa

Carbon Pricing

EU Considering Border Tariffs On Steel, Cement, & Electricity

A draft proposal by the European Commission would impose carbon-based tariffs on imports from outside the EU.

Published

According to Reuters, the European Union is considering a draft proposal that would impose tariffs carbon emissions-based tariffs on a variety of imported goods, including steel, cement, and electricity. The news was first reported by Bloomberg last Wednesday. The new tariffs are designed to protect the 27 member nations of the EU from lower cost products made in countries with few or no carbon emission restrictions.

The draft under consideration may be amended before final publication on July 14. The proposed tariffs would be applied in full beginning in 2026, with a potential transitional period starting in 2023. The products subject to the new tariffs include iron, steel, aluminum, cement, fertilizers, and electricity.

Importers would be required to buy digital certificates, with each one representing a ton of carbon dioxide emissions embedded in their imported goods. The price of the certificates will be linked to the cost of permits in the EU carbon market and based on the average price of auctions of EU carbon permits each week.

EU power plants and industrial facilities are already required to buy permits from the EU carbon market to cover their emissions. The price of those permits has soared recently, closing at €51 per ton as of last Thursday. While the European Commission has declined to comment on the proposal, it has made it clear that any such tariffs will be fully compliant with World Trade Organisation rules.

One of the nations likely to be affected the most by the new tariffs is Russia, which still believes it is 1921 and has done next to nothing to curb its national carbon emissions. Nor does it have any active intention of doing so.

By May 31 of each year, importers must report the amount of emissions embedded in the goods they imported into Europe during the previous year and supply the corresponding number of border tariff certificates. If an importer fails to properly report its emissions, or the amount cannot be independently verified, the number of certificates required will be based on default values according to the present draft provisions. Failure to submit a certificate would result in a financial penalty three times the cost of the certificate.

The draft suggests importers may be able to claim a reduction in their carbon border costs if they are based in a country where they already pay a price on carbon emissions. China and California are among the regions already using CO2 pricing systems, although the scope and price level are different from those used by the EU.

The Takeaway

The “free market” crowd should be delighted by this but they won’t be. What they consider “free” is a total absence of government rules and regulations. In their close-minded world, it matters not if manufacturing and commerce destroy the Earth’s ability to support human life just as long as Adam Smith’s “unseen hand” is allowed to guide all business decisions. How they think quarterly sales will continue to increase as the population decreases is a great mystery and one they prefer not to address.

As countries take action to address the issue of an overheating planet (at long last), it is essential that border tariffs such as those proposed by the European Commission be enacted to level the playing field and prevent countries like Australia and Russia from exporting their pollution elsewhere. If those countries want to become festering sinkholes, let them. The wonder is not that the EU is considering such tariffs, but that it has taken this long to propose them.

Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
In this article:, , , , , , , ,
Written By

Steve writes about the interface between technology and sustainability from his homes in Florida and Connecticut or anywhere else the Singularity may lead him. You can follow him on Twitter but not on any social media platforms run by evil overlords like Facebook.

Comments
Comments

#1 most loved electric vehicle, solar energy, and battery news & analysis site in the world.

 

Support our work today!

Advertisement

Advertise with CleanTechnica to get your company in front of millions of monthly readers.

Power CleanTechnica: $3/Month

Tesla News Solar News EV News Data Reports

Advertisement

EV Sales Charts, Graphs, & Stats

Advertisement

Our Electric Car Driver Report

 
Read our new report on electric car drivers, what they desire, and what they require.

30 Electric Car Benefits

Tesla Model 3 Video

Renewable Energy 101 In Depth

solar power facts

Tesla News

EV Reviews

Home Efficiency

You May Also Like

solar power BP USA green hydrogen solar power BP USA green hydrogen

Clean Power

With 9 New Gigawatts Of Solar Power, BP Smacks ExxonMobil Upside The Head (Again)

BP just cut a 9-gigawatt solar power deal, and many of those clean kilowatts will land right in ExxonMobil's backyard.

5 days ago
floating wind turbines offshore floating wind turbines offshore

Clean Power

Floating Wind Good, Floating Wind + Green Hydrogen Better

Cerulean Winds proposes a floating wind turbine plan that will bring the natural gas industry to its knees, eventually.

6 days ago

Policy & Politics

6 Global Banks Come Together to Decarbonize Steel

Originally published on RMI.org. Leading lenders to the global steel industry — Citi, Goldman Sachs, ING, Societe Generale, Standard Chartered, and UniCredit — are working...

May 29, 2021
floating offshore wind USA Pacific floating offshore wind USA Pacific

Clean Power

It’s On! US DOD Greenlights Pacific Coast Offshore Wind

The US Pacific Coast is finally getting offshore wind turbines, thanks to a collaborative effort with the US Department of Defense

May 26, 2021

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.