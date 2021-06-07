Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica
Image courtesy Roboat

Autonomous Vehicles

Autonomous Electric Boats To Begin Trials On Amsterdam Canals

Published

When it comes to reducing the number of vehicles on its roads, Amsterdam has a method that not many other cities can offer — taking to the canals. The city has been using its waterways for transport since long before the internal combustion engine even existed. Back in 2016, MIT and the Netherlands’ Amsterdam Institute for Advanced Metropolitan Solutions (AMS) announced a new collaboration that would provide a cleaner, safer option for water transport in the city — a self-driving electric boat dubbed the Roboat. Now that project is reaching fruition, with trials of the futuristic boat concept about to start.

A new slewing crane has been erected at Marineterrein Amsterdam which allows for the first full-scale prototype of the Roboat to be tested, and is a precursor to further trials with the electric boat in other parts of the city.

Roboats are autonomous vehicles without human drivers on board. They have 4 thrusters that are powered by an electric battery and will travel at a speed or around 4 mph (6 kph). Depending on the type of battery and the cargo load, the Roboat will be able to run for between 12 and 24 hours. Steering is managed remotely by a computer which uses cameras and sensors to scan the area around the vessel to detect moving and stationary objects. Roboats are also modular in design, meaning they can adapted for different use cases such as carrying workers or cargo.

There are a broad number of use cases planned for the Roboats, such as passenger transport, refuse collection, and food delivery. There are a number of key benefits to using this new technology. Stephan van Dijk, director of innovation at the Amsterdam institute, explained that the technology is “very relevant in highly complex port operations, where you have a lot of vessels and a lot of ships and a lot of quays and piers. There you can really improve the safety with autonomous systems, but also make it more efficient and into a 24/7 operations approach.”

Even though the first trials are currently underway, it will be a little while before the boats become commonplace on the waterways. Developers have stated that it will take between two and four years before the self-steering technology is perfected.

Mechatronics engineer Rens Doornbusch clarified this cautious approach: “It’s mostly because we want to be absolutely sure that we can navigate safely in the canals. Right now we have the autonomy in place, but one of the next steps is to make sure that we can actually handle any kind of situation that we might encounter in the canals.”

It’s not only the safety and technological aspects that need to be addressed, there are also legislative hurdles to clear. Van Dijk assures that these challenges are being met. “We are actively working together with the ministries and the legislators to identify what specific legal aspects have to be changed to allow for fully autonomous operation,” he said. In case there are concerns around privacy and the use of data from its scanners and cameras, Van Dijk says that they have been developed “in such a way that we are not identifying any persons that are walking on the roads. So in that sense, privacy is being secured.”

Image courtesy Roboat

Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
In this article:,
Written By

Jonny Tiernan is a Publisher and Editor-In-Chief based in Berlin. A regular contributor to The Beam and CleanTechnica, he primarily covers topics related to the impact of new technology on our carbon-free future, plus broader environmental issues. Jonny also publishes the Berlin cultural magazine LOLA as well as managing the creative production for Next Generation Living Magazine.

Comments
Comments

#1 most loved electric vehicle, solar energy, and battery news & analysis site in the world.

 

Support our work today!

Advertisement

Advertise with CleanTechnica to get your company in front of millions of monthly readers.

Power CleanTechnica: $3/Month

Tesla News Solar News EV News Data Reports

Advertisement

EV Sales Charts, Graphs, & Stats

Advertisement

Our Electric Car Driver Report

 
Read our new report on electric car drivers, what they desire, and what they require.

30 Electric Car Benefits

Tesla Model 3 Video

Renewable Energy 101 In Depth

solar power facts

Tesla News

EV Reviews

Home Efficiency

You May Also Like

VanMoof S3 electric bike VanMoof S3 electric bike

Bicycles

The VanMoof S3 Makes Riding Electric Easy & Invisible (CleanTechnica Review)

At first glance, the VanMoof S3 looks like any other singlespeed bike on the market. Its clean lines and matte black paint contribute to...

January 14, 2021

Clean Transport

Electric Fire Trucks On The Way!

We're finally getting electric fire trucks!

October 8, 2020

Air Quality

Uber To Go 50% Electric In 7 European Capitals By 2025

Uber will provide 50% of its rides in emissions-free vehicles across seven European capitals by 2025 and will aim for 100%, it announced today...

September 8, 2020

Autonomous Vehicles

Yandex Restructures Self-Driving Vehicle Business

Yandex will increase its stake in new self-driving vehicle company (Yandex SDG) to 73% and invest an additional $150 million in its future development.

September 4, 2020

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.