Win A Tesla Powerwall At The ALTNRGSHOW In Austin

The Tesla Owners Club of Austin shared that it is hosting the Kilowatts booth at the ALTNRGShow, which is an acronym for alternative energy show, in Austin. The event will take place on June 12 and 14 from 9 am to 5 pm and is sponsored by Wells Solar and Electrical Services. Anyone who buys tickets to attend the event will also be entered into a drawing to win a Tesla Powerwall. For members of the Tesla Owners Club of Austin, discounted tickets are available — just reach out to them on Twitter if you’d like to attend. The Tesla Owners Club also has a fun surprise planned for those stopping by their booth.

About ALTNRGSHOW

According to the press release, Chris Johnston and Robert Perry teamed up with Wells Solar and Electrical Services to put the event together to help the greater Austin community find answers to their questions after February’s energy crisis that was caused by the winter event. There will be several hybrid and electric vehicles on display along with solar, smart home integration, and other eco-friendly companies.

The event will unite a variety of businesses in a 70,000 square foot space — responsibly. Social distancing measures will be in place and there will be a maximum of 1,500 guests allowed in the building at one time — this is mandated by the City of Austin.

The goal is to have green energy organizations under one roof so that citizens of Austin (and Texas) can compare while shopping for ways to establish their energy independence from fossil fuels. The event will be held at the Palmer Events Center and was chosen for its eco-friendly practices and its setting against Lady Bird Lake. The event center has almost 1,000 solar roof panels, so visitors will get to see the panels as they walk into the event.

Wells Solar shared the following statement:

“Wells Solar is excited to work with ALTNRGSHOW and spend time with Austin’s residents looking for alternative energy solutions. We are a family-owned business with an emphasis on high-quality service and high-quality solar products. Come join us June 12 and 13 to learn how Wells Solar is raising the industry standards through superiour craftsmanship and over 10 years of experience serving Texas. Wells does solar better.”