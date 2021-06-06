Tesla: Better, Faster, Stronger (Video)

This is a short and sweet spec ad that YouTuber Billy Crammer made for Tesla. The video is set to a remix of one of my favorite songs from Kanye West, “Stronger,” in which the lyrics are rather empowering — incorporating the idea that what doesn’t kills us makes us stronger.

The video also included a clip of Elon Musk saying, “You have to do these things that really get the world’s attention. Otherwise, they just don’t believe you.” Tesla has captured people’s attention, as well as the hearts of artists worldwide who love creating art about Tesla, such as the video above.

When you have global support of people who are so passionate and use their own creative talents, and they believe in a company such as Tesla so much, there’s no need for Tesla to buy ads. Tesla can save the money that another company would have paid Billy to create that ad, and can use it instead to increase its production capacity or for R&D.